Racoon City has never been this scary before these VR mods.

Resident Evil 2 is not only one of the best games in the Capcom series, it is a game that managed to be truly scary both in its original PlayStation launch in 1998, and in the 2019 remake, and has not yet said its last word. This version of Resident Evil 2 for VR promises to put any brave person to the test.

Specifically, it is a VR mod for Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 Remake that are finally available to the public through GitHub after months of development. The most interesting thing about this mod is not only the change of perspective to the first person and the ability to see the game in VR, the creator of this mod incorporates a new collision system and motion controls to be able to interact in a realistic and satisfactory way. For example, when attacking a zombie with a knife simply by gesturing with your arms.

As if that were not enough, this mod allows also enjoy the cinematics in 3D, although it is advised that due to perspective and VR, some artifacts can be seen Priceless in the original version of the game in third person. Good luck with that first appearance of the Lickers in the corridor of the police station, the dogs in the basement or running away from Mr. X.

Resident Evil Apocalypse could be the new installment of the saga: this is all that is known

In one way or another, the Resident Evil saga has VR versions of most of its great titles. Aside from these mods for the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, a Resident Evil 4 VR version for Occulus Quest 2 recently came out, just as there was a PS VR version of Resident Evil 7 VR back in the day. We’ll see how long it takes to see a VR version of Resident Evi Village. Resident Evil 4 is also getting its own ramke soon, according to one of the voice actors.

