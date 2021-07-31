All the adversities they must suffer

The Medicine career is the most extensive that exists in the world for all the knowledge that must be acquired. It takes at least six years to complete the basic stage, although that does not mean that it is the end of the road. Those who wish to continue with the training part must pass different tests such as the National Medical Residency Exam (ENARM) in Mexico or the MIR in Spain and thus become a resident who later becomes a specialist.

But even once it is achieved it is only a small step in a long way. In reality, the most difficult is just beginning. For at least a couple of years young people must be willing to literally live inside a hospital. The days are strenuous and that affects other areas of life such as personal time.

At least in Mexico a resident lacks a legal status because it is not yet clear whether he is a student or a worker. In the end he fulfills both functions although he is helpless because he does not receive benefits or a salary but a “scholarship”.

It is because of the above that many times young people renounce residency during the first weeks after starting. While in other cases there are worse situations with fatal consequences.

All of this leads to Spain where the suicide of an R2 of a hospital in the public health network. So far it has only been mentioned that it was through anesthesia that he decided to end his existence.

Now that mental health is so in vogue, we are doing something very wrong when in a period of 6 months 2 anesthesia residents commit suicide in our country.

Today has been an R2 of my hospital, and there are no words to express the feeling before this great tragedy.

Rest in peace – Diazolam🩺 (@MDiazFuentes) July 29, 2021

While another aspect that causes strong concern is that it is the second resident of the same hospital who commits suicide in the last six months. Some of his colleagues have even raised their voices and affirmed that it is a mental health crisis that must be addressed immediately.

And what happens in Mexico?

Now, if you think that this problem is exclusive to other countries, you would fall into a serious error. Similar incident cases have also been reported in Mexico and, unfortunately, suicide is frequent within health professionals themselves.

Only in 2019 did the case of a resident of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) become popular. victim of workplace harassment by their superiors. The problem was so serious that the young woman developed a severe depression and repeatedly tried to end her life. It is mentioned that his first attempts were by suffocation and seeking to cut his veins.

To try to remedy the problem, the hospital authorities offered him antidepressants. Although the result was worse because the young woman tried an excessive intake of pills as a suicide.

As an extreme solution, the resident received at least six sessions of Electroshock Therapy. The consequence is that the young woman lost all her memories, although gradually she has begun to recall her life.