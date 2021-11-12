One cryptocurrency-powered under-the-radar payment app that has been gaining traction in Latin America is Reserve. The platform acts as a convenient way for people to convert their local currencies, which may be experiencing high levels of inflation, to the US dollar via the Reserve stablecoin (RSV). The network also has the Reserve Rights (RSR) token, which is used for governance of the protocol.

Since its launch in March 2021, the platform says it has seen a total of 367,000 subscriptions. Meanwhile, the number of weekly active users has exceeded 100,000, the majority located in Argentina, Venezuela and Colombia. In the last 30 days, the application has handled approximately 547,000 transactions. Additionally, more than 8,000 businesses, predominantly based in Venezuela, now accept Reserve as a payment method for goods and services.

11/2 Let’s start by taking a look at the growth in customers. Our customer base often grew faster than our systems at that time could handle, causing us to have to implement the invite-only system. Despite that, we’re proud of the adoption numbers that we’ve achieved so far ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/E5wsxjNSdD – Reserve (@reserveprotocol) October 25, 2021

In a live demo of the Reserve app to Cointelegraph, Reserve CEO Nevin Freeman withdrew dollars from a USD bank account to a Venezuelan bolivar bank account with RSV acting as an intermediary. The transaction was almost instantaneous and the application does not charge any fees. Freeman claimed that users could spend the bolivars immediately, such as in online transactions, or swipe debit / credit cards to use the cash. However, liquidity providers, who are vetted by Reserve, charge a margin on the initial foreign exchange transaction. Below is the full interview between Cointelegraph, Freeman, and Reserve Community Manager Yens Michiels.

CointelegraphWith the rise of the blockchain industry, there are numerous crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat money payment solutions. In your opinion, what makes the Reserve protocol unique?

Nevin freeman: The Reserve app is a stablecoin wallet with cloud custody. We keep cryptocurrency in the background and users make transactions in our database. In the future, we will switch to users who perform on-chain transactions, but due to the [altas] Ethereum gas rates, in this way, the only way we could offer this use case in countries like Venezuela. In response to your question about what makes it different, is the ability to deposit and withdraw with all these different currencies. These five [opciones en la aplicación] Main are different Venezuelan banking methods to deposit or withdraw; Argentine pesos, Panama dollars, PayPal, Zelle, Uphold, Colombian pesos, our token [RSV] on the chain and a bunch of other crypto options that people use. We have also recently added Axie Infinity tokens as many people in Venezuela play Axie Infinity. So it is an easy way to convert that money into dollars.

CT: How does the Reserve app help customers hedge against inflation in the aforementioned countries?

NF: It is a very common practice for users of the Reserve application to charge and convert their money in our stable currency into dollars so that they do not have to worry about the devaluation of their money. And later, During the week or month, they will periodically conduct small transactions in local currency to transact with the local economy. And then more and more, due to the increasing number of merchants, we are seeing more and more transactions that people don’t have to convert to again; they can pay directly in stablecoins in US dollars.

So it’s not really rocket science. The concept is very basic. It’s like saving in dollars and living your life in dollars, which is something a lot of people want to do, but the change here makes that [tarea] be much easier to do and more accessible.

Let me add a more interesting point here: in Venezuela, for example, a lot of transactions take place through Zelle, which is like the US banking way of quickly sending money between US bank accounts. 1% in Venezuela all have US bank accounts, and they all have a lot of money in their US bank accounts. So there are a lot of transactions that happen back and forth with Zelle. So everyone in Venezuela would love to have a Zelle account. The thing is, you can’t get a Zelle account unless you fly to the US and physically create an account in the US. And many Venezuelans do not have the opportunity to do that. So the way a lot of our users perceive the service is like, oh it’s like a Zelle account, but anyone can open one, so that’s part of the appeal.

CT: Until now, we have been mainly discussing RSV and fiat money. But what about the RSR token? What are your development plans in this regard?

NF: The primary function of the Reserve Rights token is governance. The basket that backs any R token, which is our name for Reserve stablecoins, will have to evolve over time.. And you need a very secure and robust method to handle that evolution in a decentralized way in the long term. Therefore, RSR has a key role to play in governance. The other main role RSR plays is offering insurance to some Reserve stablecoins. The fundamental mechanism, the economics and the purpose of how this all works have remained the same, but the exact mechanism of how RSR provides this insurance has evolved a bit in the version of the protocol that we are close to releasing.

The way it all works is that, As RSR holder, you can choose any Reserve stablecoin, or a combination of them, to stack your RSR tokens. And when I say stake, I really mean stake; you’re actually staking them. Because what you’re doing is, you’re saying, okay, I’m willing to provide my capital as backup in the event that any collateral that backs this Reserve stablecoin defaults and loses value. And in exchange for putting my capital and risking it, I will get a part of the income or the return that the stable currency generates.

It is truly a decentralized insurance method, where many blockchain protocols require token holders to vote and decide how they want to pay; this is not how it works in this case. Actually, there are on-chain mechanisms, in which, in the event of a depreciation and the tokens are replaced by other tokens, the reserved rights tokens that have been staked are confiscated and automatically exchanged to offset that value. Therefore, it is really a more decentralized version of the secure blockchain.

CT: Would you like to include a vision or mission statement on the future of the Reserve protocol?

Yens Michiels: What we do now is provide a solution to hyperinflation through a stablecoin in US dollars. However, in the long term, we believe that the US dollar could also lose some of its value. Because when you look at the history of coins, every time a great empire issues a coin and loses power, or gives that power to the next empire, that coin loses a lot of its value. So right now, I think we have the solution for these countries, like Venezuela and Argentina, since we have that stable currency of the strong US dollar to give them an escape from hyperinflation. But you can also think ahead, what will happen if the currency we trust, the US dollar, loses its value. And then no one has an escape coin to turn to.

This is based on 0.9% price increases in Oct officially measured by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics https://t.co/ngFereAPvw I definitely don’t want to use fear to promote @reserveprotocol, but it’s to the point where I think about this for * my own bank account * https://t.co/ugmQRSsdl2 – Nevin Feeman (@nnevvinn) November 10, 2021

So the long-term vision is to create a currency that is stronger than any fiat currency out there now. In our view, that coin is obviously a cryptocurrency, which will be backed by more than 50 on-chain assets, ranging from digital currencies, maybe even fiat currencies at first, and commodities like gold, maybe even stocks. Then it will be a super large basket. Finally, the idea is that the value of that basket would follow GDP [Producto Interno Bruto] global. If you look at world GDP, you will find that it is very stable; even during the financial crisis of 2008, it only fell by 2%. If you can create a currency as stable as global GDP, it would be superior to any fiat currency that exists now. We are starting to focus on that now in small steps, but obviously it will take a few years. [lograrlo].

