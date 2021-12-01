Dec 01, 2021 at 06:03 CET

EFE

Cash of Maritime Rescue They have transferred 12 people to the port of Motril tonight of which ten are of Asian origin and the other two sub-Saharan were previously rescued by a merchant 40 miles south of Motril.

The migrants, all men and of legal age, arrived on board the Salvamar Gienah after three in the morning today at the port, where they have been treated by the Red Cross, which has provided them with first medical and nutritional care. As the humanitarian organization has told EFE, all the migrants are in good condition and none of them have required special attention.

Throughout the night they will be subjected to covid tests and later they will go to the temporary reception center that the National Police has in the port area where they will stay for the next few days.