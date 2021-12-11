Requiem shows its first gameplay at The Game Awards 2021

Asobo Studio has participated in The Game Awards 2021 to show a New trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem, the direct sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence that has now revealed its first gameplay. After announcing itself at E3 2021, the studio promised players an exciting and impressive new journey that once again stars Amicia and her brother Hugo on a dangerous new mission, doing whatever it takes to survive in a brutal and indifferent world.

After escaping his devastated homeland in A Plague Tale: Innocence in what is considered by many players the greatest jewel of the year 2019, Amicia and Hugo will now travel south to new regions and vibrant cities. The trailer has already shown new scenarios, from medieval cities to large fields through charming graphics. However, the plagues and the soldiers will continue to be enemies of the main brothers who will continue their flight to safety in this game that will arrive in the year 2022 to PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC. The game will be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass for consoles, PC and Cloud

Other announcements of The Game Awards 2021

While the preshow of The Game Awards 2021 has left us a launch date of Tunic Y Babylon’s Fall has confirmed its premiere in March, the awards ceremony has revealed an impressive gameplay trailer of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II or the project of Wonder woman developed by Monolith Productions. At the gala it has also been presented Star wars eclipse along with Alan Wake 2. Among the rest of the announcements prior to A Plague Tale has been the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PC or the new trailers for Sonic Frontiers, Forspoken or Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.