Although the stock market does not recognize the value of its shares, the general director of Santander México, Héctor Grisi Checa, assured that the country is a large market and therefore, in 2022 they will make record investments in the national territory, for a total of 11,000 million pesos.

According to the manager, the buyback offer does not include the delisting part, which is a decision that will be made by its parent company.

In this sense, Grisi Checa explained that the reason for this buyback is due to the fact that the market is not recognizing the value of the bank, since its stock is very cheap and for Santander it is much more interesting to invest in Mexico and continue growing in the country.

“As we see such a good horizon towards the future, because if people do not believe it, because it is not reflected in the price of the shares, then Santander does believe it and we are investing in them and with this we make a much more important investment of what we are doing ”, he affirmed in a meeting with the media.

In fact, the general director of the financial institution stressed that next year it will make the highest investment they have made in the national territory.

“We are going to invest 11,000 million pesos in systems, infrastructure and digital development, that is what we are going to invest in the coming year, we have never invested so much money in it in a single year. In 2016 we announced 750 million dollars, at that time it was 15,000 million, 5,000 million per year, here in a single year we will be 11,000 ”, he said.

Héctor Grisi highlighted that this demonstrates the important commitment that the financial institution has to continue growing in Mexico, “because we continue to believe in Mexico and Mexico is a great market.”

He mentioned that Santander’s performance during the pandemic was good, despite the complexity of the pandemic, with a positive behavior of the portfolio that has given them the opportunity to continue seeking to grow, continue to invest and move on.

“We are expecting to return to the numbers of 2019 in the year 2022 or at the latest in the first quarter of 2023 to the numbers that we had been advancing,” said the manager.

