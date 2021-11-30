The Spanish energy company Repsol plans to develop in Mexico an oil production center that is low in carbon emissions for the project that it has in deep waters in the Salina Basin, in the southeast area of ​​the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Veracruz and Tabasco.

The foregoing in the face of an imminent energy transition, as the company seeks to reduce CO2 emissions in its projects, since although it recognizes that the hydrocarbon exploration and extraction industry still has many years to live, it is also the opportunity to go implementing new technologies.

Sergio Limardo, General Director of Exploration for Repsol in Mexico, indicated that the company intends to develop a new project in the country that complies with controlling polluting emissions in a more careful way.

“That is where what we are going to do in the development of block 29 in the Salina Basin comes in. It is another opportunity to have production infrastructure that is more adequate to the new requirements and with the vision that emissions are lower; it allows you to bring new technologies on how to electrify operations ”, he commented during his participation in a forum held by the Mexican Association of Hydrocarbon Companies (Amexhi).

The executive pointed out that this area of ​​block 29, which was awarded to Repsol in a consortium with PC Carigali Mexico Operations, Wintershall DEA and PTTEP México E&P Limited, is an area where there is no infrastructure, 100 kilometers from the coast.

Since last year, the consortium announced important oil discoveries in the Polok-1 and Chinwol-1 wells.

“That gives us the whole plan to create something new, not only for ourselves, but also the idea of ​​block 29 is that it becomes a production center in the Salina Basin where no such infrastructure exists today, (…) in this new phase of the hydrocarbon industry where this infrastructure has to adapt to a new reality that will last 20, 30 or 40 years, that remains to be discussed and to see how this energy transition progresses ”, indicated Limardo.

For his part, Alberto de la Fuente, general director of Shell in Mexico, said that there is a commitment that large companies stop being exclusively hydrocarbon production to become energy companies.

“We are already committed to reducing our methane emissions by 50% by 2030, but we have also made a commitment that the emissions of those who consume our products (we can) bring them to zero in 2050, that is, this industry is undergoing complete transformation. “It is a requirement not only of banks, governments, investors, it is even the workers of the companies that we are committed to change,” he said.

De la Fuente agreed that there will be a transition period, in which hydrocarbons will continue to be produced, but the fact is that these revenues have begun to be used to fund this transformation.

Potential in Mexico

In Mexico, there are still many hydrocarbon resources that are not being used and that could remain that way in the face of a global energy transition, since companies have begun to pose their zero-emission challenges, but in the interim the country cannot sit idle.

Alma América Porres Luna, commissioner of the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH), said that 52% of the potential that Mexico has is unexplored.

“We are in full transition, but this is not done overnight, we have to alleviate this energy poverty worldwide and we are part of that, there are great challenges: to make accessible, without interruptions, affordable and clean all the energies, moving to the part of an energy more towards minerals ”, highlighted the commissioner of the CNH.

But what do we have in Mexico? He asked. We still have 112.9 billion barrels of crude oil equivalent as prospective resources, of which the majority is in deep and unconventional waters, Porres Luna explained.

