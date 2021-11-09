Repsol has announced the investment of 42 million euros for the creation of a vast network of charging points for electric vehicles in Spain and Portugal. An investment that will allow the installation of 610 public electric recharging points. The objective of the Spanish company is to reach 1,000 public charging points by the end of 2022.

The energy multinational Repsol is determined to become a leading actor in the transition process to electric mobility in Spain. With the aim of promoting the massification of the electric vehicle, this colossus whose “headquarters” is located in Madrid, is carrying out an ambitious project to launch a vast network of charging points. A project that must be completed in the short term.

Repsol has announced a large investment of 42.5 million euros. An economic amount that is destined to the installation of 610 public electric recharging points in Spain and Portugal. An investment that is part of the final objective, the creation of a network of 1,000 public charging points that should be available by the end of next year 2022. And they can be found in Spanish and Portuguese territory.

Repsol’s network of 1,000 public charging points



In the public charging network in which Repsol is working, the Charging points will be located at a maximum distance of 50 kilometers from the main road corridors of the Iberian Peninsula. The 610 charging points that have been announced will be fast (592) and ultra-fast (18).

The 610 charging points will be installed before the end of 2023 and will be located in 577 Repsol service stations in Spain and 33 in Portugal, in the Mediterranean and Atlantic corridors. The power installed in the fast and ultra-fast charging points of 50 kW and 180 kW respectively. The energy they will supply will be of 100% renewable origin.

Right now, Repsol’s public recharging network in Spain and Portugal is made up of more than 350 points, including 70 fast charging. Most are located at company service stations and located in strategic locations to offer the maximum range of action to cover the entire territory possible.

Dispose of a vast network of fast charging points of public access is crucial to achieve the massification of the electric vehicle. And it is that, without this infrastructure, most cars of this type are relegated to strictly urban use, with long journeys being an odyssey full of headaches.

Repsol is also launching other equally interesting associated projects, such as the first charging station for electric vehicles that incorporates energy storage from a second-life battery. It is located in Tolosa. And let’s not forget the two first ultra-fast charging points on the Iberian Peninsula that were launched in 2019.