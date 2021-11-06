In the framework of the analysis of Regulation 237, which aims to regulate the rights and obligations of private schools, representatives of these schools asked the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (CONAMER) to annul the possibility of publication of the project because it equates the educational service with an act of commerce.

This calls into question its essence as a public service, which will imply high costs not only for schools, but also for a part of society that will have to assume increases in tuition fees to obtain a quality education.

The Alliance of Multicultural Schools of Mexico (ACOMM), Alliance for Higher Education (ALPES), National Association of Private High Schools Incorporated into the SEP (ANEPPI), National Confederation of Private Schools (CNEP), Federation of Private Schools of the State of Mexico (FEPEM) and Educación con Rumbo (ECR) expressed to the commissioner president of CONAMER, Alberto Montoya Martin del Campo, his commitment in favor of the existence of better routes every day to further promote the improvement of education.

However, define private schools as commercial establishments in the National Consultative Committee for Standardization of the Ministry of Economy (CCONNSE) “Not only does it show the inexistence of material to generate a norm of such magnitude, but it also ignores that in educational services there is no commercial speculation, neither does mediation prevail, much less are massive acts.“

Ludwig johannsen of the ACOMM added that “Article 146 of the General Education Law, as well as Agreement 11/17/17 of the Ministry of Public Education define the educational service as a public service”, For which the NOM 237 project is left without a subject to become one more regulation of the many that the education sector already has.

The representatives of the private schools asked Montoya Martín del Campo to observe that educational services are already regulated by the General Education Law (LGE). The interference that the Ministry of Economy seeks to establish is inappropriate and invades the regulatory function of the Ministry of Education.

For its part, Norma Leticia Leon Montelongo, of the FEPEM and Maria del Pilar Martínez Aragon ANEPPI, indicated that with the closure of about 18 thousand schools, more than 630 thousand providers of educational services would be left without work; To this would be added the increase in school fees so that schools can cover the costs of certification and other procedures before the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco).

Alejandra Carmona, Minister of Education with Rumbo, recalled that in the NOM 237 project there is not the minimum evidence of complying with the principles of Regulatory Improvement, on the contrary, it will imply greater regulation and economic and social costs.

The representatives of the private schools made a call not only to the schools, but also to the organizations of parents and citizens in general to participate in order to avoid a blow to the education of private schools. The analysis period of the NOM 237 project will end on November 15.

