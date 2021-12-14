Yesterday morning the news of the death of Vicente Fernández, one of the most important and popular singers in Mexico, was announced.

A TV Azteca reporter got the wrong float; he thought he was chasing Vicente Fernández, but no, the float was actually carrying a woman’s.

Yesterday, the world of music and social networks collapsed due to the news of the death of the so-called “Charro de Huentitán”, Vicente Fernández, after spending several months hospitalized.

Since yesterday, all the media have been in charge of covering everything that happens around the singer, starting with the official announcement of his death, the arrival of the sane to the Ranch “Los Tres Potrillos”, where he was given a Tribute of the body present, and until the moment in which it was taken to the funeral home where the interpreter’s funeral would take place.

Today, as it happened yesterday, everything related to “Chente” is news and, as such, the media tries to be the first to access it and to gain the exclusive. In the end, that is their job and that is why reporters must be aware of everything that happens.

In this way, outside the funeral home that would receive Vicente Fernández’s body, there were already reporters waiting and one of them has begun to go viral on social networks.

It is about a TV Azteca reporter, who, in order to get the news, got the wrong float; he thought he was chasing the vehicle that was transporting Vicente Fernández’s remains, but no, he was actually carrying those of a woman.

How did you find out? Precisely, a relative of the said woman was the one who told her that such a float carried the remains of her mother, and not those of the interpreter of “These Jealousy”, “For Your Damn Love”, among others.

“I’m running in this transmission to be able to reach the truck,” says the reporter while making the transmission through Facebook.

Once he reaches the point where the vehicle stops, that is when a woman tells him: “Hey, that’s my mother’s body, it’s not Vicente Fernández”, to which the reporter replied: “It’s good that he says it, we are all confused. What a shame, I offer you an apology! Well, no, it is not Vicente Fernández, a relative just said it, they are not Vicente Fernández’s remains. Wow, what a shame, what a terrible confusion! ”.

Of course, this is what those who are dedicated to the work of reporters risk; Many times, either due to the urgency of the event or due to other circumstances, mistakes are made in the middle of the live broadcast, but it is part of what happens when it is recorded and broadcast live.

The video was also shared on Twitter by several users and that is where it has gone viral, receiving all kinds of comments.

I saw it live HAHAHAJAJAJAJAJAJA

In case, first the reporter asked a woman who was carrying flowers if they were for Chente and the lady “no, they are for my aunt”? and then this ?????

It wasn’t the reporter’s day, certainly. – ?????? ??? (@shark_andrea) December 13, 2021

Jajajakak impossible not to laugh hahahaha, the reporter has anecdotal material for life haahahahaha. – @nick (@ nick60437820) December 13, 2021

Vicente Fernández died at the age of 81, one of the most popular singers in Mexico and in various countries. These days will continue to be, surely, tributes and all kinds of information regarding the “Charro de Huentitán”.

