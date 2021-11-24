A tiktoker shared a couple of videos where she complains that Walmart checked her purchase receipt, as well as her bags, when leaving the store, a fact that, in reality, is illegal.

TikTok became the favorite social network of users after the arrival of the pandemic, a fact that, to this day, has allowed it to reach more than one billion Internet users around the world.

Since 2016, the year in which it was founded, and until 2021, TikTok has managed to conquer a large number of lovers of social networks thanks to its video platform that, without a doubt, offers an important variety of content.

However, beyond how fun social networks can be, they also represent a space to denounce acts of injustice at all levels.

One of these cases is what the tiktoker @ caranay.e & L has reported, because, through a couple of videos on TikTok, he denounces that Walmart policemen demanded that he show his purchase receipt and what his bags contained, before which he denied.

In her videos, she relates that both policemen even followed her to her car. And, according to what the tiktoker mentions, the policemen’s argument was that he was carrying “high value” products, which is why they asked him to show his purchase receipt.

However, according to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office, this type of practice is prohibited from being carried out. In fact, the article says the following:

“Any provider of goods or services is prohibited from carrying out actions that threaten the freedom or security or personal integrity of consumers under the pretext of registration or investigation.”

In a second video, the tiktoker met with a Walmart manager, who apologized for the attitude of the police officers and, of course, for the fact that it is not legal.

Despite what Profeco mentions, various establishments continue to request a ticket review from consumers as an alleged security measure.

What is recommended is to go to Profeco or, failing that, as the tiktoker did, ask to speak to an authority in the store, as these types of practices should not occur and yet they are still very common.

Nowadays, thanks to social networks, these acts can be reported and made viral, thereby alerting other users in order not to allow this to continue to occur.

