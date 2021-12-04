Report significant number of dismissals in Warzone team

When we thought things couldn’t get worse within Activision Blizzard, now it is reported that Raven Software, one of the internal studies of Activision and who is currently working on Call of Duty: Warzone, has laid off a significant number of employees, just after being promised a pay increase.

In accordance with Austin O’Brien, community manager for Raven, the study laid off a lot of Quality Assurance testers earlier today, those who in recent months had had to move to another state to fulfill their duties and not only that, but they had also been promised that company leaders were already working to improve their salaries.

“I am devastated right now. My friends at QA in Raven were promised, for months, that Activision was working on a pay restructuring to increase their salaries. Today, one by one, valued team members were called to meetings and told that they were going to fire them. These people had to move to Madison, Wisconsin, to work from there. Now they will be unemployed on January 28. Our QA team does an incredible job and this will not only increase your workload but will also crush your morale. If anyone in the industry has openings, please share them. If this is not clear enough, it is stupid. It is unfair for these people to promise them something better, and then fire them. I am furious right now. “

Some members within Bungie and Epic Games responded to tweets from O’Brien with different job vacancies for these QA testers, while, at the time of writing, neither Activision neither Raven have issued an official response.

On the other hand, Jason Schreier, reporter of Bloomberg, claims to have been in contact with some of these testers and this is what they said about it:

“I’ve been in contact with half a dozen testers for Raven. The company is informing them individually if they will be fired or not. But some don’t have meetings scheduled until next week, so they’ll have to go through this weekend not knowing if they still have their jobs. “

Editor’s note: Things are going from bad to worse for Activison and its internal studies. The company should definitely take action to improve its working conditions, and I don’t even want to imagine how morale should be within the company.

Via: Austin O’Brien