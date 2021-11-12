Report: PS5 Production Will Decline

The chip-related distribution problem continues to severely affect the video game industry. In this way, a new report has indicated that, internally, Sony has cut production of the Playstation 5 up to a million units for the current fiscal year.

Although at the moment there is no official information from the Japanese company, Bloomberg claims to have internal sources who have indicated that getting a PlayStation 5 will now be a bit more difficult. Is so production forecast has decreased from 16 million to 15 million units. This substantially complicates plans to sell 14.8 million consoles by the end of March 2022.

This is not all, since the media has indicated that this decrease in production could have negative consequences on its representation in the market. Bloomberg has mentioned that PC games have started to get more popular in Japan, and if Sony fails to meet the demand for the PS5 in this market, there is a possibility that users will switch preferred platform to play.

For its part, Sony still expects the PS5 to exceed the total number of 22.6 million consoles by the end of the fiscal year. In related topics, a hacker has found a new exploit for this console. Similarly, Nintendo has also been affected by this same problem, and has reduced its sales expectations for the Switch.

Editor’s Note:

This is an industry-wide problem for the past year, and it appears that this will continue throughout 2022. While the one million unit reduction may not hurt Sony as badly, this change in its production forecast it may have long-term repercussions.

Via: Bloomberg