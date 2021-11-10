These are times when all platforms, whatever their nature, want formats similar to TikTok and now Netflix adds to the trend.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the streaming service will begin testing a new way of presenting content to viewers. kids on the iOS app.

The goal of this new feature, called Kids Clips, is to attract younger consumers – the same ones who regularly use TikTok – and help them discover content.

In fact, this is not the first time that Netflix has used a language more akin to TikTok, as we remember that in this same year it launched Fast laughs, a vertical format whose purpose was to preview content to generate interest and attract viewers.

The report emphasizes that Kids Clips will differ by not adjusting to a vertical format, but horizontal to occupy the entire screen, under the note that they can only be viewed between 10 and 20 clips at the time.

Another interesting fact is that the clips that will be shown through the new function are from the shows and movies that are part of the children’s catalog, and that the idea is to add advances every day based on content that is already available or that will come in the future.

Kids Clips will be arriving this week at USA, Latin America, Canada, Australia and Ireland.

Although Netflix has not communicated something through its official channels so far, the report shows that the company has already confirmed to Bloomberg the arrival of this function, after the iOS developer Steve Moser discovered it. hidden in the code.

So far there is no information related to Android and everything indicates that the function will be exclusive to users of ios, at least at first.