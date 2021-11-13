A fire was registered this afternoon in the cooling zone of the Cadereyta refinery of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in Nuevo León; At the moment there is no knowledge that there have been injuries.

The emergency teams of both Pemex and the State Civil Protection have controlled the fire and so far the State Productive Company has not issued any official information.

However, sources with knowledge of the matter said that it was a minor fire without injuries.

Last night an explosion was also reported in the vicinity of the Tula refinery in Hidalgo; Inhabitants of the area assured that he went inside the facilities, but authorities indicated that it was not the case and that the operation was carried out normally.

