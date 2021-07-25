Report: Dragon Age 4 would be out until 2023

BioWare was not present in the recent EA Play Live 2021, which means we didn’t have any news about Dragon Age 4. However, in a new report, VentureBeat ensures that the development of the project is progressing quite well, and is currently scheduled to debut sometime in 2023.

Apparently both BioWare What EA they always wanted Dragon Age 4 will be released in 2023. By 2019, during a financial meeting it was declared that there were no plans to launch Dragon Age 4 before fiscal year 2023 (beginning in April 2022). It is easy to assume that there is still a long way to go before this highly anticipated title reaches our hands.

From what has been previously reported, the development process for Dragon Age 4 has had certain complications. At some point, the title would incorporate certain elements of live service and a “strong” multiplayer component, but that version was supposedly canceled, and BioWare it is now engaged in a single-player experience just like every other past game in the series.

Via: VentureBeat

