Actor Tom Cruise has twice played Jack Reacher in the movies, but will now be replaced, as the character will be rebooted.

In 2012 the first film of Jack reacher which went on to gross about 218 million dollars, that’s why they made the sequel in 2016 and got 162 million, a little low figures to be deliveries starring one of the biggest stars of Hollywood of all times. For that reason, perhaps they have never considered closing the trilogy and now they will make a television series.

Amazon prime will premiere a series about Jack reacher where Tom cruise will be replaced by Alan Ritchson. This actor stands out mainly for his great physique and we have been able to see him in the Titans series as Hawk, but he has also starred in films such as Dark web, Invisible, Zombie Office and Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. He has also been on shows like Blood Drive, Smallville, and Blue Mountain State.

What will the series be about?

Like the two movies of Tom cruise, this version of Jack reacher He will be a former US Army Veteran, but today he is a hobo busy exploring the country with only a few essential belongings to survive. But his peaceful journey becomes very troubled when he arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia. Since they accuse him of a homicide because the eyewitnesses assure that he was at the scene of the crime.

The series of Jack reacher is based on the novels of Lee Child, so its first season is an adaptation of the book titled Killing Floor. And it seems that fans are beyond excited that Alan Ritchson be the substitute for Tom cruise, since your performance should be quite similar to what can be read in the original material.

What do you think of the trailer? Who do you like the most like Jack Reacher: Tom Cruise or Alan Ritchson? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.