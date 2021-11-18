Yesterday, Apple surprised us all with a program to repair our own iPhones. Of course, it is about an undoubted triumph of the right to repair, as it achieves one of its objectives with Apple that will drag other manufacturers. Although this is good news, we run the risk of thinking that any user will be able to fix a broken iPhone. Nothing is further from reality.

Tiny puzzles in the shape of a pocket computer

The reality is that disassembling and repairing an electronics product is complex. Much. More when we consider the time that has passed since the original iPhone up to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, authentic puzzles full of electronics to the brim.

In the past, I have swapped the SSD from a 2011 MacBook Pro and a 2010 white MacBook. Both relatively simple operations, they did not require more than a small screwdriver, a small spatula, a compatible SSD and a lot of patience. I’ve even changed the battery twice, as well as the back cover, on a 2008 iPhone 3G.





With zero technical training and no more than a video on YouTube, I was able to complete these operations. I sweated to ensure that I did not have spare parts, organizing the tiny screws and paying attention to where each one was going. But this does not make me a MacGyver or encourage me to want to repair an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 13, which are the first models that the program will cover.

The internal difference between an iPhone 3G and iPhone 12 is huge. Components more glued together, more screws, more likely to break the tiny ribbon that attaches the screen to the motherboard. A tug harder than necessary or a screw lodged in the wrong place can raise your repair bill by several hundred euros.

Encouraging the second-hand market





The cynic will think that Apple has unveiled the self-repair program due to legislative pressure from the US and the EU. That apple wanted protect your repair income at all costs or force the user to buy new products. The reality is quite different, since a repair that is too expensive or the replacement of the product are risks that the user leaves the ecosystem and goes to Android. A lost customer.





If we look at the big picture, we will see that the addition of the home repair program It is one more milestone on a path started years ago. Certainly, it will help to comply with the legislation that is being forged, but it cannot be denied that it is part of a plan:

Repairing devices helps give them a second life, maybe even a third. A well-maintained iPhone it can have up to three users with a very long lifespan. Offering the possibility of changing batteries and screens, the two elements most susceptible to wear and tear, will further expand your presence in the second-hand market.

There are still many unknowns to be answered. Spare parts price, necessary tools, manuals and other details that we will know in the coming months. But the general idea is already there.