Renting registrations in Spain surprise with a rise of 24.64% in 2021

In 2021, new car registrations in Spain by renting companies reached 260,834 units, which represents a strong rise of 24.64%. In December, there were 28,068 registrations in renting, 6.94% more than in the same period of the previous year.

In the month of December 2021 the New car registrations in Spain carried out by renting companies

accounted for a total of 28,068 units. A volume of registered specimens that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, translates into a significant 6.94% rise. And it is that, in this way, the renting sector has avoided the fall of the Spanish automobile market in the last month of the year.

The accumulated data are equally positive. At In 2021, car registrations registered by renting companies totaled 260,834 units, 24.64% more than in 2020. The weight of renting in new car sales in Spain is 25.27%. It has increased by 5 percentage points compared to the convulsive 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The segment of vehicles that has the most representation in renting continues to be clearly that of derivatives, vans and pick-ups, where the sector has a share of 32.36%. The weight of renting in the company channel it rises even more to stand at 43.53%. The total investment made in the purchase of new cars by renting companies in 2021 reached 5,623 million euros, 29.08% more than in 2020.

The Peugeot 3008 has been the most registered car in renting in December 2021

Registrations for renting in December 2021 – Brands

Regarding 10 o’clock car brands most registered in renting in the company channel, at the end of 2021, they have represented 71.27% of the operations. These firms have seen their registrations increase by 12.54%, while the renting, in the company channel, grew by 13.22%. Peugeot clearly led while Volkswagen and Renault occupied second and third positions respectively.

Ranking Mark December’21% Var. one Peugeot 32.77% two Volkswagen 6.46% 3 Renault 35.21% 4 Toyota 10.30% 5 Bmw 5.98% 6 SEAT -0.05% 7 Mercedes 11.40% 8 Audi -14.01% 9 Citroën -2.28% 10 Ford 54.10%

Peugeot 3008 vs Nissan Qashqai, video comparison of the compact SUVs most registered in renting

Registrations for renting in December 2021 – Models

The 10 most demanded models in renting Until December 2021 they have monopolized 22.94% of the total vehicles registered for renting in the company channel. These first models have seen their presence in said sales channel increased by 35.61%. The Peugeot 3008 is at the top of the ranking while the Peugeot 2008 was in second position and, closing the podium, in third place, we have the Nissan Qashqai.

Ranking Model December’21% Var. one Peugeot 3008 29.93% two Peugeot 2008 121.70% 3 Nissan qashqai -13.71% 4 Volkswagen t-roc 81.88% 5 Renault kangoo 20.24% 6 Hyundai tucson 103.44% 7 SEAT Leon -3.93% 8 Volkswagen polo 65.00% 9 Renault clio 66.44% 10 Audi Q3 17.52%

Peugeot 2008 rental registrations have undergone a great boost in December 2021

Registrations for renting in December 2021 – Propulsion

In the year 2021, registered in renting a total of 22,430 units of the different types of electrified vehicles. A category that includes electric cars, extended range electric and plug-in hybrids. The sales volume represents 8.60% of the total rental registrations. The The weight that renting contributes to total electrified registrations is 32.01%.

Type Units % S / total Gasoline 77,833 29.85% Diesel 106,969 41.01% BEV 5,719 2.19% EREV 0.00% PHEV Gasoline 15,297 5.86% Diesel PHEV 1,414 0.54% HEV Gasoline 36,575 14.02% HEV Diesel 13,689 5.25% LPG 2,500 0.96% GNV 833 0.32% FCEV 5 0.00% TOTAL 260,834 100.00%

On the other hand, alternative energy powered vehicles (electrified, hybrids, gas and hydrogen) represent, in 2021, 29.15% of total rental registrations. In this category, renting has a weight in total new vehicle registrations of 24.43% respectively.