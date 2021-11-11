Renting registrations in Spain registered a slight drop in October 2021

Car registrations made by rental companies in Spain during the month of October 2021 reached 18,053 units. A volume of units registered which, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a slight drop of 0.20%.

In the month of October 2021 car registrations registered by renting companies in Spain accounted for a total of 18,053 units. A result that, if compared with that harvested in the same month of the previous year, translates into a slight 0.20% drop. Therefore, renting registrations in Spain

they return to negative territory.

This small setback contrasts, and a lot, with the generalized fall of the Spanish car market in the tenth month of this year. Right now the weight of renting in total car sales in Spain is 24.84%. The segment of derivatives, vans and pick-ups, continues to be the category with the most representation of renting with 30.84%. The weight of renting in the company channel rises to 41.46%.

Despite the fall in October, the accumulated data remains positive. In the period between the months of In January and October 2021, the new car registrations of the rental companies reached 212,288 units, 29.91% more compared to 2020. In addition, the total investment made in the purchase of new cars by renting companies, as of October, reached 4,585 million euros, 36.78% more than last year.

The Volkswagen T-Roc has been the car most registered in renting in October 2021

Registrations for renting in October 2021 – Brands

What have been the car brands most registered in renting? The ranking of the 10 most registered brands in renting in the company channel, until October 2021, they have represented 72.03%. These firms have seen their registrations increase by 12.02%, while renting, in the company channel, grew by 13.61%. Volkswagen leads while Peugeot and Renault came in second and third respectively.

Ranking Mark October’21% Var. 1 Volkswagen 12.15% 2 Peugeot 35.34% 3 Renault 26.75% 4 Toyota 7.65% 5 BMW 3.60% 6 SEAT -6.51% 7 Audi -18.14% 8 Mercedes 22.86% 9 Citroën 0.18% 10 Ford 54.03%

Comparison in video of the Peugeot 3008 with the Nissan Qashqai, two of the most registered SUVs in renting

Registrations for renting in October 2021 – Models

Regarding the 10 most demanded cars in rentingAs of October, these have accounted for 23.49% of the total vehicles registered for renting in the business channel. These top 10 models, in that period, have seen their presence in the aforementioned sales channel increased by 38.38%. The Volkswagen T-Roc was the top model, while the Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 2008 reaped excellent results.

Ranking Model October’21% Var. 1 Volkswagen t-roc 93.51% 2 Peugeot 3008 31.93% 3 Peugeot 2008 167.35% 4 Renault kangoo 13.72% 5 Nissan qashqai -9.34% 6 SEAT Leon 4.88% 7 Hyundai tucson 163.72% 8 Volkswagen polo 91.02% 9 Citroën berlingo -8.19% 10 BMW X1 38.10%

Peugeot 2008 rental registrations have experienced a sharp rise

Registrations for renting in October 2021 – Propulsion

Between the months of January and October 2021, a total of 16,975 units of the different types of electrified vehicles have been registered for renting (BEV, EREV and PHEV), which represents 8.00% of the total registrations in renting. The weight that renting contributes to electrified car sales is 31.66%.

Guy Units % S / total Gasoline 66,357 31.25% Diesel 86,535 40.76% BEV 4,014 1.89% EREV 0.00% PHEV Gasoline 11,963 5.64% PHEV Diesel 998 0.47% HEV Gasoline 28,771 13.55% HEV Diesel 10,901 5.14% LPG 2,013 0.95% GNV 733 0.35% FCEV 3 0.00% TOTAL 212,288 100.00%

On the other hand, and no less important, alternative energy powered vehicles (electrified, hybrids, gas and hydrogen) represented, as of October, 27.98% of the total rental registrations, while, in the same period of the previous year, their penetration was only 18.28% . Renting has a weight in the total registrations of alternative energy vehicles of 24.04%.