Renting electric vehicles, three reasons that will convince you that it is the perfect option

There are many advantages that, today, electric mobility offers compared to conventional mobility. But there are still several shadows that make a high percentage of drivers continue to doubt about the advisability of changing their combustion vehicle for a zero emissions. If you give us a few minutes to read, we will give you three reasons that will convince you that renting electric vehicles is the perfect option.

All in one monthly fee

At economic issue, the advantages of acquiring an electric vehicle in renting mode are the same as if it is done with a combustion one, that is:

You do not have to assume the payment of a entrance fee

All the costs that the use of the vehicle will entail during the agreed months (with the exception of recharges) are divided into monthly fees. This assumes that there are never unforeseen expenses since each month's payment includes maintenance, breakdowns, taxes, ITV reviews, insurance. At the end of the time signed in the contract, the user returns the vehicle and you can rehire a new one

. This assumes that there are never unforeseen expenses since each month’s payment includes maintenance, breakdowns, taxes, ITV reviews, insurance … Each rental company offers conditions, for example, in Santander Renting The insurance is without excess regardless of the age of the driver At the end of the time signed in the contract, the user returns the vehicle and you can rehire a new one

Renting electric cars offers numerous advantages compared to traditional purchase.

Long-term test

Without a doubt one of the great advantages of renting electric vehicles Facing the purchase is that it eliminates any worry.

As if it were a long-term test, the driver has 24, 36 or 48 months ahead (the ones he has signed in the contract) to check if a plug-in can satisfy his mobility needs.

But what if during that time your circumstances change? What if the user chose a plug-in hybrid and decides to increase his bet on electrification and switch to a pure electric?

With renting, the concept of flexibility reaches its maximum meaning since it allows you to cancel the contract at no cost in those cases in which your life, your environment or your circumstances change and are no longer one hundred percent compatible with the vehicle.

By opting for renting, you avoid worries of possible degradation of the electric vehicle’s battery.

No worry about battery

By having the costs of possible breakdowns included, the renting of electric vehicles removes from the list another of the usual concerns among users of electric vehicles: the battery degradation.

By dispensing with part of the mechanical elements of the combustion (exhaust, gears …), the maintenance of an electric car it is always cheaper than that of a thermal vehicle. But it is also true that the battery, which is one of the most important components of electrical mechanics, requires expensive repair and / or replacement.

Renting allows you to change electric cars before noticing loss of autonomy.

Battery degradation is the loss of chemical ability to retain energy. It therefore translates into a loss of autonomy. In other words, the kilometers that an electric car can travel with each recharge is less as time goes by.

This loss of autonomy is not the same for all models, not even for all drivers, as it depends on many factors, such as the heating that occurs during loading and unloading, excessive rapid charges, the deterioration of thermal management. , weather factors or simply how we use it.

Currently, the warranty on batteries offered by manufacturers is in the area of eight years or 160,000 kilometers with 70% of the useful life. Many drivers reject the idea of owning a plug-in vehicle and opt for long-term rental: this option gives them the peace of mind that they will change cars before noticing battery failures.

