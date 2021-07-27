The energy division of Grupo Carso, owned by Carlos Slim, had a positive performance in the first six months of the year, sales and profit of Carso Energy skyrocketed thanks to the rental of natural gas transportation to the Federal Electricity Commission ( CFE).

Between January and June of this year, the consolidated sales of this subsidiary reached 1,436 million pesos, a significant increase of 250% compared to the same period in 2020, when they stood at just 408 million.

The net profit was 972 million pesos, 44.5% more, and in the operating flow (Ebitda), it had an increase of 32%, this in the period being compared.

The group recognized in its financial results that the additional income is due to the provision of gas transportation service to the CFE from the Sásabe-Samalayuca gas pipeline, which became available in February this year.

In this gas pipeline, Carso Energy has a 100% stake, its construction was completed in 2020. There are other revenues that are not reflected attributable to the CFE, since they are non-consolidable sales, also, the Waha-Presidio and Waha- gas pipelines. San Elizario in Texas, in the same way, is already providing the service to the State productive company, but in these it only has a 51% participation.

Carlos Slim is one of the businessmen who has best known how to play his cards with the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, avoiding confrontation and reaching agreements. In 2019, one of the first actions of the CFE CEO, Manuel Bartelett Díaz, was to negotiate natural gas transportation rates with private parties.

At that time, AMLO said that he was about to reach international tribunals for the contracts for the construction of gas pipelines, since from the beginning of his administration there was a controversy in the costs of the transportation service. The first that López Obrador recognized for reaching an agreement with the CFE was Slim.

Carso Energy began to report income in 2017, which apart from the rents of the transportation capacity in the gas pipelines to the national electricity company, considers those for the production and sale of oil from its company Tabasco Oil Company in Colombia.

Regarding the oil business, the subsidiary is still in progress with the permits and development of the exploration plans for blocks 12 and 13 in the Salina del Istmo Basin, which were awarded in 2017 in round 2.3 of tenders for the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH).

Slim’s commitment to the energy sector with Carso Energy remains strong not only in Mexico, last year it bought 100% of Ideal de Panamá, which has two hydroelectric plants in operation, and new opportunities will continue to be considered for its portfolio of business.

