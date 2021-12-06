If you are going to renovate your home in December taking advantage of the arrival of Christmas, and you need crockery, a table for your celebrations, a mold to prepare desserts, or an ergonomic pillow to recover from Christmas excesses, you are in luck.

Because thanks to the Ikea Family card there are significant discounts in a wide selection of articles. And some of them, we bring you here today in the middle of this festive weekend in which half the country is enjoying one of the longest bridges of the year.

New arrivals Winter 2021 – IKEA

Discounted Ikea Items





This 24-piece dinnerware is ideal for setting a table in detail this Christmas. The tableware FÄRGKLAR It has 24 pieces in light turquoise matte color, and if its normal price is 40 euros, with the Ikea Family it costs 30 euros.





The round tables help to promote conversation. And this blank table Classic style can be made larger by adding an extension. Normal price: 259 euros, offer price, 195 euros.





East round table and chairs set in black and dark blue is also discounted. Its normal price is 775 euros, and with the offer, it now costs 711 euros.





Another model of table with chairs that is on sale. In this case, the table and chairs are white. Before it cost 655 euros, and now it costs 591 euros with the offer.





East birch stool it has a lovely design. It is stackable, has three curved legs, and a triangular seat. In addition, it is very practical when you have guests or need a place to put your cup or glass. Normal price, 15 euros. Ikea Family offer price, 11 euros.





This ergonomic pillow also has a discount. It is made of memory foam and has a gel layer that provides a fresh and smooth surface. Normal price, 39 euros, Ikea Family offer price, 29 euros.





So you can prepare your desserts this Christmas, here is a springform pan 27 cm. In addition to sponge cakes or cheesecakes, it is also used to make a pizza, or a quiche. Usual price, 10 euros, offer price, 7 euros.





With this little Portable speaker Battery operated you can take the music anywhere in the house. Usual price, 20 euros, offer price, 15 euros.

More information | Ikea

In Decoesfera | Ikea Hack or how to give a second life to two well-known and recognizable Ikea furniture

Has inspired us

Set of removable molds. Price on Amazon: 14.95 euros.

EUROXANTY Removable Molds Set | Non-stick | Pack of 3 Molds of 20, 22 and 24 Centimeters | Color Gray |

Set of table and chairs. Price on Amazon: 218.98 euros.

HJ WeDoo Furniture Set Dining Room Set 5 Pieces White Table Set and Gray Chairs Furniture

Height adjustable neck memory foam pillow. Price on Amazon: before, 19.99 euros , now price on sale, 16.99 euros.

Findigit Memory Foam Pillow, Cervical Pillow with Adjustable Height, Reduces Neck Pain ， Ergonomic Shape Suitable for All Sleepers, Bamboo Fiber Cover