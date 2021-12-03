Nicholas Hoult will play Renfield in the next Universal Pictures film, while Nicolas Cage returns to the big screen as Count Dracula. Find out more in this note!

Yes OK Nicolas Cage is one of the most famous actors of Hollywood, it has not been part of a large production of the industry for 10 years. After several negative reviews for the film Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, no reputable studio hired him again … until this year. Universal Pictures was encouraged and incorporated Cage to his new movie Renfield to play the role of neither more nor less than him Count Dracula. Yes, the most important vampire of all.

Secondly, Nicholas Hoult will bring to life Renfield. This character from the novel by Dracula posted by Bram stoker In 1897, he was a patient in a madhouse run by Dr. John Seward who ate insects and other small animals in the hope of consuming his life force. When he meets Dracula, becomes his faithful helper and serves him unconditionally, aspiring to the immortality that his master has.

We don’t know many details about the movie or how much of the novel by Stoker Universal It will take to the big screen, but it was anticipated before that the plot would focus on a modern adventure with a touch of comedy. What would leave us the possibility of seeing the back and forth and the uneven relationship between Dracula and Renfield. One with a lot of power, while the other only settles for crumbs, even if he is always waiting a little more.

The movie starring Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage, who have already worked together in The Weather Man from 2005 where they play father and son, he will direct it Chris McKay. The original idea of Renfield it was of Robert kirkman (creator of The walking dead) and to be in charge of the script there will be Ryan ridley. Too, McKay and Kirkman act as producers together with David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst, while Samantha nisenboim will be the executive producer.

Regarding the previous work of our protagonists, Nicholas Hoult He started acting from a very young age and now, at 31 years old, he has a wide variety of films and series in which he participated: Skins, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Favorite, X-Men: Apocalypse, Tolkien, Jack the Giant Slayer and several more.

Secondly, Nicolas Cage has a long career and experience in film. In 1995 he became a winner of the Oscar, Golden Globe and was best actor in the SAG for the drama Leaving Las Vegas. I work in films like Face / Off, Gone in 60 Seconds, National Treasure, Seeking Justice, Ghost Rider, Kick-Ass, Adaptation, The Family Man, Vampire’s Kiss, among others. During the pandemic he did not stand still, he also premiered Willy’s Wonderland, Prisoners of the Ghostland, Los Croods 2, Jui Jitsu and Pig.

However, among so many films and characters he played, there was one that did not come to fruition and left many people wanting to make it come true: Superman. In the 90s, the film director, Tim Burton, I had in mind Superman lives, a movie that was going to have Cage What Clark Kent. This installment was expected to be the great return of the superhero to the big screen, but the film was totally and completely discarded.

In 2015 the documentary was presented The Death of Superman Lives from Jon schnepp, where the entire history of this failed project is addressed. About this almost dream come true, Nicolas Cage said: “I had great faith in that movie and in Tim Burton’s vision. I would have liked to see it, but in a way I think we have all gained from the fact that it does not exist. Now people can imagine what it would have been like, and I think that image is stronger than the finished film“. Although we did not have the film, luckily there are images and videos of the actor in the Man of Steel suit.

For fans of this actor, take note of the projects he is working on: The Retirement Plan, The Old Way, Butcher’s Crossing and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter will follow an actor named Nic cage (familiar, right?) who is trying to navigate the paths of studio and independent film while also acting as a CIA informant to hunt down a drug cartel boss.

As to Renfield, There is still a long way to go to discover, we do not know the plot, the release date or even the rest of the cast, of which the last incorporation was the actress Awkwafina, although it is not known what role he will play.

