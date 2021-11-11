The Renfe Cercanías trains continue to use Windows XP in the middle of 2021, a system that came out 20 years ago and was officially discontinued in 2014. Since then we have seen six new versions of Windows and none seem to have passed through there.

Is this really so terrible how it sounds? If we constantly talk about how critical it is to keep our equipment up to date with the latest security patches, and how entire companies and countries end up paying millions to extend system support when the dreaded end of life arrives, it is not difficult to get our hands on in the head reflexively with this information about the Renfe, but the detail here is that there are very important nuances.





If it is not broke, do not fix it

First, we are talking about the screens inside the trains that usually show things like advertising or say the stop you have arrived at. This is an isolated systemIt is not the same as a system connected to a network or the Internet and that fulfills critical functions and has access to sensitive data.

The reality is that while those Windows XP are not connected externally, the risk is definitely much less than the cost of upgrading all that infrastructure. Not for nothing are there trains in Sweden running not with Windows XP, but with an even older one: Windows 95.

Updating these Renfe screens to another version of Windows is a logistical problem that in an isolated system is completely unnecessary. We are talking about a possible investment to replace the hardware for compatibility, and / or an investment in IT personnel to carry out the operation and then give it maintenance.

Surely more than one will think that why don’t they use an updated Linux and now, after all It’s free. Oh sure, the perfect solution for everything. Linux is not the ideal solution for anything in many cases, not even its great reputation for “bringing life back” to an old computer can always be applied.

It is not a magic shoe that fits the already cinderella stepsisters perfectly, it is again, an investment in IT and resources to find a compatible system and deal with the problems that may arise, and that as the statistics say and Murphy’s Law , they will almost certainly show up.

If Windows XP works, it is an isolated system that does not pose a security risk, and “the remedy” is much more expensive, the logic seems to indicate that it is better to leave it as it is already. Sometimes, and to quote a good comment from David fernandez on this topic, “Engineering is also knowing when you need to update and when you don’t.”