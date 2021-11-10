The energy reform has been in the sights of experts due to several points, including that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will generate at least 54% of the country’s energy, while the private sector could participate in up to 46%.

In an interview for Tec Review, Enrique de la Madrid, director of the Center for the Future of Cities at the Tecnológico de Monterrey, explained that the State becomes the rector of the energy transition in Mexico, despite the fact that the CFE does not have its own photovoltaic or wind farms.

Due to this, renewable energies would suffer a significant lag within the country’s electrical industry, since fossil energies are privileged.

According to the article published in Tec Review of Luz Olivia Badillo, journalist specialized in science issues, since the 2013 Energy Reform, in the country’s supply model, in the mornings the cheapest and cleanest energies are bought (solar and wind, from private companies), during the day it is changing towards the hydroelectric plants and only until the night the thermoelectric plants are turned on.

Enrique de la Madrid stated that the reform proposal is aimed at the CFE buying the fuel oil left over from Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in its refineries to use it in thermoelectric plants. “They no longer want that material in the world because it is very inefficient to generate electricity and it is very dirty, but since Pemex does not know what to do with the surplus, it wants the CFE to buy it to produce electricity.“

In addition, internationally, countries that have invested in an energy transition based on renewable sources would impose tariffs on Mexican products for having been manufactured based on dirty energy.

On the other hand, in the economic sphere and in the context of the T-MEC, the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken salazar, expressed his concern about the problems that could be generated as a result of this reform and his willingness to continue with the dialogue to solve them.

RGP