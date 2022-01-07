They are a classic to start the year. After putting an end to the Christmas festivities with the Kings, on January 7 they arrive the most anticipated sales of the year. The perfect time to renovate the house at a great price.

Today we are going to set our deco goal on the bedding from El Corte Inglés. And especially, in a selection of duvet covers and bedding sets that have 50% discounts With which you will be able to renew the image of your bedroom in a radical way, and without getting into great expenses.

Sets of sheets at 50% discount





We start with this set of sheets with Hindu style elephant print, made of organic cotton, free of aggressive chemical agents in its production. The set includes 1 top sheet and 1 pillowcase (2 pillowcases for models from 135 cm.) It used to cost 29.95 euros , and is now available from 14.95 euros.





For those looking for bedrooms full of color, we liked this set of sheets with a floral design in pink tones that is made of 100% 144-thread cotton. Includes 1 top sheet and 1 pillowcase (2 pillowcases for models from 135 cm). Before it cost 29.95 euros , and now it costs 14.95 euros.





If you are looking for beautiful sheets, but not too flashy, here is a set of sheets with a green leaf print. It is made of 100% 144-thread cotton, and includes 1 top sheet and 1 pillowcase (2 pillowcases for measurements from 135 cm.) Price: before 25.95 euros , now from 12.95 euros.





This set of duvet cover is super striking, thanks to the multicolored floral design made in Spain using the digital printing technique, which allows the combination of infinite colors to provide greater precision to the image. It is made of organic cotton, free of aggressive chemical agents in its production, and includes 1 top sheet and 1 pillowcase (2 pillowcases for models from 105 cm). Price: before 39.95 euros , now, from 17.95 euros.

Duvet covers with discounts





This rustic-inspired duvet cover set is ideal for filling your bedroom with flowers. It is made of 100% cotton, a hypoallergenic natural fiber that has a soft and cool touch on warm days and provides warmth on cold days. It is breathable and resistant to washing at high temperatures. This bedding set includes 1 duvet cover and 1 pillowcase (2 covers on 135, 150 and 180 cm models). Price: before, 39.95 euros , now, from 19.95 euros.





Our next proposal at a 50% discount is this duvet cover set with a multicolored floral design on a black background, made in Spain with the digital printing technique. It is made from sustainably produced cotton, which meets all the basic principles of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) program. Includes 1 duvet cover and 1 pillowcase (2 pillowcases for models from 135 cm). Price: before 89.95 euros , now 44.95 euros.





If you are looking for a timeless duvet cover that you can place in any bedroom, this plain patterned duvet cover is ideal. It has been made of 300 thread count organic cotton. Price: before 155 euros, now, from 77.50 euros.

In Decoesfera | Fiber duvets, down … How to equip our bed in winter?