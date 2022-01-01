René Descartes: why is he the father of modern philosophy?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

Descartes proposed a novel scheme of thought for Western philosophy, mathematics, and science. Below, we present their contributions in detail.

René Descartes (1596-1650) was a French philosopher, mathematician and physicist who broke with the schemes of his time. His ideas had a great impact on European thought and a lot of influence on later philosophical currents.

He was one of the first to abandon conventional Aristotelian scholasticism, which advocated a clear subordination of reason to the Christian faith. He also formulated the first modern version of the famous mind-body dualism and promoted the development of a new science based on reason.

These revolutionary contributions, which broke with the religious scheme of medieval thought, make him the father of the modern philosophy. Next we will see in detail his most relevant contributions.

Short biography of René Descartes

Descartes was born on March 31, 1596 in Touraine (France), today called Discards in his honor. He was the third child of the marriage between Joachim Descartes, a Rennes MP, and Jeanne Brochard, who died a few months after his birth. Therefore, the child was left in the care and upbringing of his grandmother, his father and his nurse.

In 1606 he was sent to the Jesuit college of La Flèche, where he received a solid education in classical culture, having learned Latin and Greek by reading from renowned philosophers. In addition, the curriculum also included an introduction to mathematics, both pure and applied.

At 18 years of age entered the University of Poitiers to study Law and Medicine. By 1616 he already had the degrees of bachelor and law degree, but he never practiced this profession.

In 1618, Descartes joined the Dutch army and intended to pursue a military career for several years. However, in 1619 he gave up this claim.

Later, between 1619 and 1628 he traveled through northern and southern Europe. During this period he devoted himself to the study of philosophy and science.

Then he would publish a number of works of enormous repercussion in their respective fields., like the following:

The discourse of the method (1637).

The geometry (1637).

Metaphysical meditations (1641).

Philosophy principles (1644).

In 1649, René Descartes was invited to the court of Queen Christina of Sweden in Stockholm to teach his philosophy. However, 4 months after his arrival in the Swedish capital, the philosopher contracted pneumonia that led to his death in 1650, when he was 53 years old.

The literary works of Descartes meant a resounding paradigm shift in his time.

Works and contributions of René Descartes

Descartes’s contributions are recognized in varied fields, like those of modern philosophy and mathematics. For this reason, he is often seen as one of the most influential scholars of Western thought.

Modern philosophy

Philosophy was one of the fields that received the greatest contributions from Descartes. One of them was criticism of established methods of thought and the construction of a new one, in which doubt and intuition will play a fundamental role.

Your method (called methodological skepticism) is that everything must be questioned until it can be proven. In this way, he rejects the scholastic practice, which defended the apparent knowledge derived from authority.

On the other hand, his thought recognized the existence of a God, creator of the two types of substances that, according to him, made up the world: the extensive res (corresponds to the physical matter from which things are made) and the res cogitans (of which the spirit is made). In this way, he proposes the existence of a dualism, a division between the soul and the body, which left Aristotelian beliefs behind.

Analytical geography

Descartes also made the revolutionary discovery of solve geometry problems by turning them into algebra problems. To do this, he originated the Cartesian coordinates and curves, whose system tends to explain algebraic equations through geometric shapes.

He also invented the convention of representing unknowns in equations using the last letters of the alphabet (X, for example). Later, his calculus work is what Newton used to develop a new branch of mathematics.

A new approach to science

Descartes also presented an approach to science that was different from the traditional one, arguing that truth is achieved through rationalism and logic. In this way, it assumes the idea of ​​a science a priori, whose method is based on proofs of pure reason.

The philosopher also dabbled in mathematics. Several of its principles are still used today.

Descartes and his influence

René Descartes had a great impact on the development of Western philosophy, mathematics, science, as well as justice and theology.

In addition, his philosophical ideas had an important influence on Western thought in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. At that time, philosophers like Locke, Hume, and Kant used his theories and principles.

