Renault will have its second ReFactory in Spain, saving the Seville plant

In just over a year, part of the Renault gearbox factory in Seville will be ready for new circular economy activities. This ensures the employment and continuity of the factory in the age of the electric car.

For decades, the Renault factory in Seville has produced gearboxes and transmissions for the diamond maker and its Alliance partners. In a future in which electric cars will need far fewer parts, the viability of the Sevillian factory would be in question. But Renault had ideas to keep it useful.

The Industrial Plan «Renaulution Spain 2021-2024» contemplates for our country the production of five models, a new family of engines for the Valladolid plant, two gearboxes for hybrid versions and the ReFactory circular economy project.

This project has already started at the Flins plant (France), which in turn will allow the facilities to survive by dedicating themselves to the universe of the circular economy. To understand each other, it is an industrial approach from raw materials to recycling, and back again. It is to get the most out of each car manufactured.

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Manuel Moreno, and the industrial director of Renault Group and president general director of Renault in Spain, José Vicente de los Mozos, symbolically inaugurated the new facilities today, as they won’t be ready for another year.

The approach ReFactory is based on four pillars:

RE-TROFIT : up to 10,000 vehicles a year from individuals and fleets will be reconditioned and thoroughly revised for a second commercial life, with a certification of a job well done and all with original parts.

: up to 10,000 vehicles a year from individuals and fleets will be reconditioned and thoroughly revised for a second commercial life, with a certification of a job well done and all with original parts. RE-ENERGY : used electric and hybrid car batteries will be repaired if possible, otherwise other uses will be sought or the end of their useful life will be managed.

: used electric and hybrid car batteries will be repaired if possible, otherwise other uses will be sought or the end of their useful life will be managed. RE-CYCLE : the typical activity of scrapping, reuse of materials to increase the degree of recycling and reuse of components that still serve.

: the typical activity of scrapping, reuse of materials to increase the degree of recycling and reuse of components that still serve. RE-START: the wheel of innovation will continue to turn to seek new opportunities in the circular economy, research, mobility of the future, etc.

The Seville ReFactory factory will work closely with the French ReFactory in Flins, the Valladolid R + D + i Center, universities, partners and emerging companies to continue advancing in these matters. For example, it makes sense to develop conversions from conventional to electric vehicles, although this has not been explicitly mentioned.

The ReFactory facility will span 5,000 square meters when completed. Reconditioning capacity will be 10,000 vehicles and 1,000 batteries per year. 12,000 hours of training have been planned for employees. The RE-ENERGY and RE-START parts will start operating in 2024.

As for the usual work in Seville, it will not only produce the new gearboxes for hybrids from 2022 and 2024, it will also produce the speed reducer for pure electrics (there is only one gear ratio). In a few years, Renault will only offer electric vehicles.

The Industrial Plan “Renaulution Spain 2021-2024” foresees the generation of 12,000 million euros of value for our country. Part of that value will be generated with the reconditioning and recycling activities that will be carried out in Seville. To date, it is the largest initiative of its kind in Spain and one of the main ones in Europe..

Renault’s approach to circular economy has a lot of potential in economic terms, calculates the manufacturer, and would send a powerful message to the rest of the automotive industry: you can make a lot of money by taking advantage of cars that have already been manufactured, as well as avoiding the unnecessary consumption of resources and the generation of more waste.

In addition, the reconditioning approach is very interesting, because the negative perception of used cars can change a lot when a professional but affordable reconditioning has been done, the good thing about taking advantage of Renault’s industrial experience.

The closest thing there is to the ReFactory in Seville is the Autoworld reconditioning factory in Avila, who works for Renault’s used car trading division, AutoWorld. The cars that arrive there do not need so much work, they are fine-tuned there and left impeccable for sale. The ReFactory is taking that much further.