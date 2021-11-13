The 5 millionth unit of the Renault Mégane has been manufactured in Spain. The iconic Renault compact is produced at the facilities that the Renault Group has in Palencia. Production began there in 1995. The emblematic unit was a Mégane Sport Tourer with plug-in hybrid mechanics.

An important part of the cars that the brand Renault marketed in Europe bear the “Made in Spain” seal. And the fact is that the Spanish automotive industry has the confidence of the Renault Group. The most obvious proof is the number of production centers for vehicles, engines and gearboxes that the company has throughout our territory.

The Renault Mégane is one of the models produced in Spain. More specifically in the facilities that the Renault Group has in Palencia. The production of the Mégane began in this factory in 1995. And since then, it has been gaining prominence to become a central axis of the activity that takes place in the center. Now, an important milestone has been reached.

The Palencia factory of the Renault Group is in luck. And it has been manufactured the Renault Mégane number 5 million. A brand that clearly reflects what the Mégane means for these facilities. The iconic unit that marks the 5 million milestone has been a Renault Megane Sport Tourer with E-Tech plug-in hybrid technology. Something that, in turn, symbolizes the evolution that the Mégane range has undergone to adapt to the new times.

In its last major overhaul, the Mégane range entered the world of electrification, enriching its mechanical offering with a plug-in hybrid version. A technology that was initially offered on the family body variant (Sport Tourer) and more recently has been added to the range of the five-door hatchback model. By the way, the 5 million unit is painted Cosmos Blue and is destined for Germany.

The Palencia factory started production of the Mégane in 1995. It has been 26 years since the first generation passed through their chains and today, the milestone of 5 million units is celebrated. A total of four generations have seen the light, so the factory has also evolved to adapt to changes in the model in terms of design, quality, safety, competitiveness and electrification.

Renault Mégane, envisioning a 100% electric future

The process of The transition from the Mégane range to fully electric mobility has been launched. Hybridization with plug-in hybrid technology was just the beginning. The recently unveiled Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric will soon begin its assault on European dealerships. The commercial launch of a 100% electric vehicle under the brand name Mégane is the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the French compact.