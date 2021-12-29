Twenty years ago, Renault introduced the hands-free card in the Renault Laguna II: they were the first generalists to do so. And they tell us about their main challenges.

If you’re of a decent age, you sure remember a Renault Laguna ad in which a chauffeur kept the car spotless in the garden of a mansion. At the end of the sport, a tear fell and the rain sensor detected the drop and made a sweep of the windshield wiper.

That can easily be two decades. 20 years in which the automobile has evolved to inconceivable points: therefore, in that ad the accent was placed on the high technological load that the best-selling saloon offered. The mentioned rain sensor, the light sensor … also access without using the card.

At first it was Valeo the person in charge of providing the product to Renault, who thus became the first generalist to use it. In 2001 the card became the ‘key’ for models such as Espace, Laguna or Vel Satis and, optionally, allowed free access by pressing a button on the handle and button start.

The second evolution came around 2007, when the button on the door disappeared: now it was only necessary to pull the handle to open … and when moving away more than a meter the car closed itself. It’s funny: I tried it on a 170 hp Laguna 2.0T and I was teaching it to my surroundings as if it were the height of extravagance …

Maybe the biggest leap in free access, at least on the brand, is the one that was produced in 2019, when the car was unlocked and locked when approaching or moving away.

Now that the Renault Mégane E-Tech electric (and that almost two-thirds of Renault use this technology), the brand has chosen to add the functionality of creating a sequence as the key is detected, as some manufacturers already do: the rear-view mirrors are deployed, the lighting and finally the car opens when you are close.

The operation, on paper, is simple. Renault’s technical explanation:

“When approaching the vehicle card is detected, which then emits a radio signal with an access code. If the car recognizes the code, it is unlocked. This whole operation takes no more than 80 milliseconds, that is, the blink of an eye“.

“When the hands-free card holder exits the vehicle, a calculator communicates with the card at regular intervals to see if they are still nearby. When the card stops responding, the computer orders the locking of the doors“.

At Renault they give a name: Pasqualine, Head of Transversal Product in the Renault Group Management. She recalls the main challenges faced by the engineers in charge of Bernard Dumondel, Product Manager in charge of Laguna II:

Ensuring the watertightness of the hands-free card

Many users tended to forget the card in the pocket of their pants or jacket when putting them in the washing machine.

Strengthen the robustness of the carcass

Some customers keep the card in the back pocket of their pants and sit on it carelessly.

Deactivate automatic unlocking when approaching from the on-board computer

Washing the car could become an ordeal for those who carried the card. As they moved, they continually locked and unlocked it inadvertently.

Hide a physical key inside the card

Faced with any card malfunction or battery drain, Renault hid a small physical key in the casing so that the doors could be opened manually.

Be able to configure up to four cards per vehicle

Since it is possible for several members of the same family to drive the same car, Renault allowed to configure up to four cards per vehicle. Each one memorized personalized parameters (radio settings, seat position, climate control, etc.).

Reduce the time of visits to the workshop

In order for the customer to save time when carrying out the diagnosis of his vehicle in the workshop, the hands-free card memorizes the serial number of the car, the license plate, the owner’s data, the equipment, the mileage or the tire pressure, becoming thus in a kind of “car passport”.

This article was published on Top Gear by Luis Guisado.