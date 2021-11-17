Renault Air4 concept. This is the name of the great latest novelty that those of the Rombo brand are preparing, and of which they have already given a preview with a short video in which they show details of the unpublished project. A special creation to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the birth of one of the icons of the French manufacturer.

Luca de Meo’s new strategy to recover the Rombo brand involves the modern reinterpretation of key models in the history of the French firm. We know, and it is confirmed that the Renault 5 will return to the market transformed into an electric model and to the same segment in which he was active for decades. Another who will return is also his younger brother. Those of Renault are preparing a concept that will be presented in the coming weeks, and of which they have already given an advance.

Its about Renault air4 concept, created especially to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the old Renault 4L and, once again, also transformed into a model of pure sustainable mobility. A small electric that in the advance video has special details from TheArsenale, a North American company specialized in communication and online sales dedicated to exclusive vehicles for lovers of a different lifestyle.

Loading tweet …

1459116834796494851

A few seconds in which it is hardly possible to determine a design, although what it does clearly show are classic features reinterpreted to current times. Especially the frontal area that, from the beginning, is appreciated increased height of the front section, with longitudinal markings on both sides of the bonnet of the engine extending to the windshield, and a narrower one in the center, providing greater robustness as if it were a SUV.

The round headlights are a nod to the historic model, also adopting the illuminated logo in the center of the grille. French stylists have also integrated a new LED daytime running light on vertical bars housed at the ends of the front. The teaser also shows a slight reflection of the rear pillar, very sporty and showing the decorative motif of the Renault 4L with an orange lighting. Even, you can also see a high dose of sportiness with a large rear spoiler.

A set that will be fully unveiled on November 26, and of which its creators have only pointed out that «the 4L has ventured everywhere: in cities, in the countryside, in the desert … 60th anniversary, Renault and The Arsenale open the roads of the future ”. Quite a mystery that will tell us if the French brand prepares a more adventurous special variant of the future Renault 4.