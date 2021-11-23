This weekend the first rumors were jumping: Movistar was considering closing channel # 0. If true, it would be an important change in Telefónica’s strategy, but apart from the fact that it has already been denied by sources from the operator to Xataka Móvil, the reasons given did not seem to be supported either.

On the one hand, the elimination of # 0 was attributed to the questionable image that could be occurring with some “controversies” related to David Broncano and the program The resistance. But just two months ago, Movistar + launched a new channel exclusively dedicated to ‘La Resistencia 24h’, so confidence was renewed in the format.

Nor does it seem that Buenafuente’s goodbye, or the supposed bad image that a specific program may give, are reason enough to strike down the channel that broadcasts it, and even less when that channel is a whole symbol inside Movistar pay television.

# 0 is still the main showcase for Movistar +

Channel # 0 is the heir to what was once Canal +. It broadcasts documentaries, movies, original series and other self-produced programs. And such is the importance given to the channel, which Movistar positions it on dial 7, just after the main national chains.

Channel # 0 is much more than audience data. It is the Movistar + showcase from which visibility is given to contents that are mainly consumed on demand, or from social networks. Making such a representative channel disappear would be a turnaround in Telefónica’s strategy that does not seem to make sense. And this is confirmed by sources from Movistar +:

We have more programs in production, it is our reason for being. The original production strategy has not stopped, far from it. Precisely what distinguishes us is the search for quality formats, creating industry in this country and generating jobs.

HBO Max is not expected, nor would it be a condition to abandon their own content

The alleged disappearance of # 0 has also been linked to a turn in Telefónica’s strategy due to the integration of third-party platforms, which help make Movistar + a Google for content, or what Vodafone defines as ‘the largest content aggregator’.

But integrate content from other platforms does not have to be incompatible with the production of your own content. And in fact it hasn’t been in three years. Movistar + integrated Netflix into its platform at the end of 2018, and since then, it has also added the content of Disney +, Prime Video or DAZN, among others. And the supposed arrival of HBO Max to Movistar would not have to be either.

Nevertheless, Movistar has also denied rumors that he had already signed an agreement to integrate HBO Max on your platform. For now, the exclusive remains in the hands of Vodafone, and until it is renewed, it will continue to be so according to the same sources.