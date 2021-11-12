Remote work was widely adopted in Latin America. A investigation revealed that 66% of digital consumers in the region worked remotely during the first half of 2021 and many professionals they were willing to change jobs just to be able to continue working from home.

In the United States we have already glimpsed how the changes imposed during the pandemic, with the emergence of the “Great Renunciation”, affected personnel. Motivated by epiphanies related to the health crisis, many people began to reassess their personal and professional lives and how they want to spend time.

Many professionals began to logically reassess their careers, and some left their jobs in search of opportunities that better align with their goals. A recent survey also revealed that the 41% of staff worldwide consider quitting next year.

The phenomenon is causing Human Resources (HR) leaders and managers around the world to reassess the importance of having an effective strategy for retaining talent, as well as further delving into the motivation behind the employee journey.

Retaining employees, however, is not the only reason companies need to consider continuing remote work once we are back to “normal.” Organizations should accept it for the long-term results it will have in business, such as increased productivity, innovation, and collaboration.

But there’s also another bigger reason that businesses need remote work more than ever, even after the COVID-19 pandemic finally ends: it has to do with the ever-widening skills gap.

The digital transformation that companies around the world are experiencing is accelerating the need for new skills. Some estimates indicate that the response to the pandemic has accelerated digital adoption by five years. Many companies struggle to keep up with the fast pace at which all changes happen.

Having strong learning strategies that keep employees constantly engaged and interested in upskilling is the key to any business that wants to stay relevant in the near future and the answer to this could be to give staff the flexibility they need to learn while performing. his work.

Working remotely has the potential to end the looming “skills gap” we are approaching. Rather than reducing the time workers spend learning, working from home during the pandemic has actually increased it.