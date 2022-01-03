The sending of remittances has become one of the main incomes of the second largest economy in Latin America, which plummeted 8.5% in 2020 due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted in the third quarter of 2021 by 0.4%, in its first fall since it began its recovery from the pandemic, hit by the third wave of COVID-19 and bottlenecks in supply chains .

In the first eleven months, remittances accumulate a value of 46,834 million dollars, 26.7% more than in the same period of last year.

The number of transactions rose 19.8% at an annual rate, to 11.6 million; while the average amount per operation was placed in 401 dollars, 15% more than a year before, informed Banxico.

