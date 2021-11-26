In recent years, Nintendo decided to commemorate the anniversaries of Mario Bros. and The legend of zelda, with their respective devices named Game & Watch, which have been a success both in sales and in reception by the gamers and collectors.

The development of these peripherals dates back to 1980, when the big N together with Gunpei Yokoi decided to launch portable devices with an LCD screen and a specific game on the market that would represent a revolution in the entertainment sector, managing to distribute more than 40 million units among all their models.

From its origins, Game & Watch, also known in Germany as tricOtronic, they had not only a specific title but it was possible to set the time and alarm, in addition to the fact that in most models the difficulty was adjustable.

The designs varied over time, going from the silver and gold frames, to the multi-screen machines, just as decades later the Nintendo DS. Undoubtedly, the multi-screen version in the form of a book (horizontal), attracted a lot of attention, being reflected in games such as Mario Bros., Rain shower and Life Boat.

The Serie Micro VS was characterized by providing two controls that were stored inside the system and offered a different portable entertainment alternative in 1984. Likewise, several variations arrived on the market as widescreen, vertical and in-screen devices. tabletop (similar to a mini arcade), to name a few.

The many mentioned products have become an object of desire of the collectors around the world, causing prices to have increased dramatically and are considered an important part of the history of video games.

Derived from the success of Game & Watch, various competitors sought to copy the formula and managed to position themselves on the spectrum gamer, being the case of Electronic Bandai and Angstrem, in addition to Tiger electronics, who dominated the market in the early 1990s.

The devices Game & Watch They have been a benchmark in the entertainment industry and it would be difficult to imagine it without them, and they have even served as inspiration to witness recent technological additions such as the use of controls in the portable mode of the Nintendo Switch.

Likewise, it will be interesting to know what other models Nintendo will develop in the future, to commemorate the anniversary of its iconic sagas in addition to The legend of zelda and Mario Bros. or simply, joins the train of nostalgia and euphoria for retro.

