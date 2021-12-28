Remedy teams up with Tencent for its new co-op game

In case you weren’t aware, Remedy Entertainment, authors of Control Y Alan Wake, they are also working on another project multiplayer known internally as Vanguard. And to facilitate their development a bit, they have decided to ally with Tencent Holdings, who this year also bought a minority share of Remedy.

Remedy Entertainment signs a global development, license and distribution agreement with Tencent for the co-operative multiplayer game codenamed Vanguard. Read more at: https://t.co/zpoYeC1hkV – Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) December 28, 2021

Specific, Tencent will be in charge of locating and distributing this game in Asian territories, in addition to that they will also publish and distribute a mobile version.

Tero Virtala, CEO from Remedy, stated the following regarding this:

“Vanguard signifies Remedy’s entry into the Games-as-a-Service model, developed by our veteran team of experts in free-to-play experiences. We’re creating something new and exciting for multiplayer co-op, with all the strengths of Remedy. Expanding our capabilities to publish this game is our next step as a company. We are excited about this long-term partnership with Tencent and we can safely say that it is an excellent partner for Vanguard’s ambitious plans. Vanguard is a global opportunity and Tencent can support Remedy internationally, and spearhead operations in Asia and the mobile market. ”

For now Remedy He did not give more details about this game, but apparently it is still in the very early stages of its development, so you better be patient because surely there will be a long time to have news about it.

Editor’s note: Remedy has a lot of talent in their ranks, but I do worry a little that this game is going to go down the path of the infamous ‘games as a service’. Honestly, I would have preferred they continue to develop single-player titles, but I have faith that they will know how to handle this new project.

