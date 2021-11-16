Remedy reports good sales for Alan Wake Remastered

A month ago we had the launch of Alan Wake Remastered, and although Remedy Entertainment It has not yet said official sales figures, during the most recent financial report of the company they assured that this new remastering had had “good results” during its first month in the market.

Tero Virtala, Remedy CEOsaid the following:

“In September, we announced that one of the two projects we’re doing with Epic Games Publishing, Alan Wake Remastered, was finished and ready to be released in October on PC, Xbox, and for the first time in franchise history, on consoles. PlayStation. This release represents a special moment for us and Alan Wake fans around the world. After this period, we have seen that the game was well received by the critics and the players, and the sales have also been good. “

In this same report, Remedy confirmed that the second and largest project they are working together with Epic games it has already started its production at one hundred percent. Of course, we do not know exactly what this mysterious project is about, but we will surely have news about it in 2022.

Editor’s note: Hopefully this will send the message to Remedy that we fans want to continue to have Alan Wake in the future. It would be amazing to have a direct sequel to the new consoles that will harness all its power, and that will implement ray-tracing technology. For now we can only dream.

Via: Remedy Entertainment