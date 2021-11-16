The Crossfire X development commissioned to Remedy Entertainment it has been kept pretty quiet. And it is that the video game developer behind Alan Wake and Control, has been very busy in the business aspect this year. Remedy recently announced that it is working to open a new studio in Sweden, which will allow new game developers to start working on new projects.

Company CEO Tero Virtala has offered some feedback on the development status of Remedy games, especially since Crossfire X was delayed last year. According to a Cision post, the Crossfire X development team is focusing on fine-tuning and polishing all technical details. Specifically for the story version of the game, which will provide the best quality and gaming experience.

News on the development of Crossfire X

Virtala has said that the games are currently in preparation for launch and have “little development work” left. He also comments on the Launch window for both Crossfire HD Story Mode as from crossfire X, saying that the game releases are getting closer and closer. However, Virtala states that the exact release dates for both games will be at the discretion of publisher Smilegate and its publishing partners.

Virtala also commented on the development of some of the other Remedy game projects, like Project Condor from 505 Games and a “larger Control project.” He stated that both are progressing as planned.