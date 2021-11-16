Perhaps by the name you do not know who this company is, but if I tell you Control, sure that you already place them. Remedy Entertainment a company that currently has high-quality games and that little by little will get bigger as it has announced its expansion that will take place during 2022 by SwedenThis expansion is not surprising since they themselves have admitted that they had been working remotely with a studio there for more than a year.

By the end of 2022 they also plan hire up to 25 developers, great news without a doubt. The study bets and will follow a model mixed work in the office and work remotely, in order to have all the necessary preventions against COVID. The hybrid model consists of allowing people to choose the method that works best for them, on a given day it counts James salt, one of Remedy’s game directors based in Sweden.

Remedy Entertainment has a lot of projects up its sleeve, earlier this year, they revealed they had up to five projects in development across four development teams, including Vanguard and the single player campaign of CrossfireX. There are two other projects that are not yet known and that have a publication agreement with Epic games, one of these games is rumored to be Alan Wake 2.