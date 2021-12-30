Another new Remedy title is in the oven.

We recently learned that the sequel to Alan Wake was already in development. This announcement surprised everyone at the 2021 The Game Awards gala, despite the fact that this was coming since a remastering of the original was announced for next-generation consoles. Now this company has hit the table announcing with Tencent to launch a new title, being in this case a cooperative shooter that will be free.

As we have learned, this agreement is for the distribution of this title, which is known as Vanguard, and as we have already said, it is a cooperative shooter. To be more specific, Remedy will handle its worldwide publication, while Tencent will have the task of locating and distributing this title in Asian markets.. In addition, we have known that this title will have a budget equivalent to one AAA, and that is being co-financed by Remedy and Tencent itself. Finally, we have learned that as part of their agreement, Remedy has granted Tencent the rights to develop a mobile version of this title.

If we are more specific, we are facing a PVE, that is, that players must cooperate in the best possible way to defeat enemies controlled by artificial intelligence. In addition, we have also learned that this title will include the action and narrative that so characterizes the titles developed by Remedy. Vanguard is still in the early stages of development, but we already know that is intended to be released on PC and different consoles, although we do not know if it will be exclusive to new generation consoles, but we understand that this will be the case given the time it will take to hit the market.

In relation to this announcement, Tero Virtala, the executive director of Remedy, has come out to give some statements, in which he is enthusiastic about what he qualifies as “Remedy’s first entry into games-as-a-service mode”. On the partnership with Tencent he has made it clear that “They are excited about the long-term partnership with Tencent”.

