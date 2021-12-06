EFE.- The Spanish historian Esteban Mira Caballos, biographer of Hernán Cortés, believes that the remains of the conqueror “really are at risk in Mexico”, where his figure is increasingly arousing animosity, so “the time has come” for the Spanish Government to request his return to be returned to the land where he was born.

Esteban Mira, doctor in American History, is the author of numerous books, the last of them “Hernán Cortés, a biography for the XXI century”, with which he has tried to return this character “to the terrain of history, from where never it should have come out. “

In an interview with Efe, remember that the remains of Cortés were already moved and hidden by Lucas Alamán in the 19th century to prevent their desecration. They are currently in Mexico City, in the chapel of the Jesús Nazareno hospital, which he founded himself and which “continues to function five centuries later.”

According to Mira, although very few people know that the remains are there, in the presbytery, where the burial goes unnoticed, only identified with a small plaque, this year, with the celebration of the fifth centenary of the fall of Tenochtitlan, access to the church has been controlled to avoid altercations.

For this reason, although the will of the conqueror was to rest eternally in New Spain, the land he loved so much, Professor Mira, who has been studying its historical figure for more than thirty years, maintains that it is the moment when the Spanish Government asks for its return to may they rest in peace in their hometown of Medellín (western Spain).

Do not miss: AMLO accuses those from ‘above’ in Spain of acting like Hernán Cortés

Cortés, ‘very important in history’

In his opinion, Cortés is so hated in Mexico because “a black legend has been created around him and the facts have been distorted, among other things because they claim that Spain conquered Mexico and speak in terms that are not real.”

In that sense, he clarifies that “it must be taken into account that 99% of the hosts or troops that entered Tenochtitlan were Mesoamerican” and “that saying that the Indians conquered America and the Spanish made it independent from the metropolis is true. , therefore, it is really a question of an erroneous and self-serving interpretation ”.

For Esteban Mira, “Hernán Cortés was a very important person in history who, for better or for worse, changed the world.”

Although “there really were massacres and atrocities” in the conquest of Mexico, it is clear that “there was no genocide” because Cortés “wanted to govern a territory and needed labor.”

In his opinion, among historians around the world there are not so many differences when interpreting this historical figure, but what happens “at the foot of the street” is very different, which can be seen as a genocide or as a liberator of indigenous tribes subjected to the tyranny of the Aztecs or Mexica. “Neither liberation nor genocide, that history tends to move in intermediate tones,” he asserts.

Author of biographies of other Spanish discoverers and conquerors, such as Francisco Pizarro, Mira Caballos, who is also a member of several academies in America, maintains that Cortés was “a very unique case”, because he was cultured and “with a very broad vision”, and he was the only one who “thought of posterity”.

“He was aware that he was starring in an exceptional stage, that the world was changing and he was one of the few conquerors who was aware of this and tried to transmit it to future generations,” he said in letters he wrote to Emperor Charles V.

Also read: 116 historical documents of the AGN are stolen, including letters from Hernán Cortés

Claim history without complexes

Mira Caballos is blunt when it comes to stating that Spain has to claim the discovery, conquest and colonization of America “Without any kind of complex”, because that “laid the foundations for the globalization of the world”.

Mira urges “to stay not with the destruction of the pre-Hispanic world, but with the creation of the mestizo America that we all love and admire.”

For this reason, he understands that Pope Francis and his predecessors, Benedict XVI and John Paul II, have apologized for that ethnocide, but he believes that it is something that cannot be asked of the Spanish, as claimed by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, because “we do not have that conscience of guilt nor do we think that we have any responsibility for what happened five hundred years ago.”

As a historian, he sees no point in “starting a whirlwind of requests for forgiveness, where the Tunisians apologize to us for the Carthaginian conquest of the Iberian Peninsula or the Spanish to the French for having captured Francis I” of France.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico