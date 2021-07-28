Vampires are part of our literary and audiovisual culture; But the closest thing we know to exist are bats that feed on blood, both on animals and on people. They are rather few; But it is very interesting to understand how vampire bats have evolved differently from non-vampire bats. In addition to better understanding how some of these species disappeared. And now the discovery of a jaw of a giant vampire bat (Desmodus draculae) 100,000 years ago in an Argentine cave it may be the clue we need to understand what happened.

Although bats have been on Earth for 50 million years, the truth is that there are hardly any fossil records. That is why finding remains of these species is so important to understand evolution, they explain from ScienceAlert. For this reason, discoveries such as that of the jaw of the Desmodus draculae they can give us valuable information.

“They are the only family of bats in the world [que] arouses curiosity for the legends of Transylvania and its creepy Count Dracula “, the paleontologist comments in the middle Mariano Magnussen, from the Paleontological Laboratory of the Museum of Natural Sciences of Miramar, in Argentina. “But in reality they are peaceful animals that feed on the blood of animals, and sometimes humans, for a few minutes without causing discomfort … The only bad thing is that they can transmit rabies or other diseases if they get infected. Surely their prehistoric representatives had similar behaviors. ”

There are few ‘bloodsucking’ species

Only three of the roughly 1,400 species of bats feed on the blood of animals or people

If we hardly know anything about bats, we might think that any of them are dedicated to suck blood and that it does not matter if he snatches it from an animal or a person. But the reality is far from scary movies that we can ride in our heads. We know that only three of the roughly 1,400 species of bats feed in this way. These blood suckers are known as vampire bats or Desmodontinae. Furthermore, the three known species are found in Central and South America and are the common vampire bat (Desmodus rotundus), the hairy-legged vampire bat (Diphylla ecaudata) and the white winged vampire bat (Diaemus youngi).

From the little information we have about vampire bats, we know that they all must have a common ancestor from which these three species later diverged and also the one found by the mandible, the D. draculae.

The importance of the remains of this species of bat

And why is it so important to have found these small remains from 100,000 years ago? Well, the researchers are clear about it:

“The importance of fossils are diverse. To begin with, the fossil remains of bats are rare in Argentina,” he tells ScienceAlert Santiago Brizuela, paleontologist at the National University of Mar del Plata in Argentina.

“It also confirms the presence of the species in mid-latitudes and during the Pleistocene (the only other material of the species in Argentina is isolated but much younger). This is one of the oldest records, it is not known in the Pliocene.”

The species D. draculae it was 30% larger than the common vampire bat that lives today

We know little about this species since was described in 1988. “It lived during the Pleistocene in Central and South America, until recently: some remains have been discovered recent enough not to have fossilized, which suggests that it may have been extinct only a few hundred years ago,” they indicate in the middle . But the most surprising thing is that this species, the D. draculae, it was 30% larger than the common vampire bat that lives today. It could measure up to 50 centimeters, as estimated by experts.

In addition, some researchers believe that this species of giant vampire bat preyed on live rodents or deer; but others suggest that their prey were megafauna that disappeared when they became extinct about 10,000 years ago.

In short, we still have a lot to know about this species. But the discovery of this type of remains can fill in the gaps that still remain in the evolution of these vampire bats. They are not Dracula, but they are almost as interesting as the legendary vampire. And the closest we will be to these fantastic beings exist.