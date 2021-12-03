Reuters.- With shelters saturated and without a budget, Mexico will begin to receive migrants on Monday awaiting their hearings to process asylum applications in the United States, after both countries agreed to reinstate the controversial measure, warned the largest shelters on the border.

Washington and Mexico City announced Thursday that, starting next week, they will reactivate the Migrants Protection Protocols (MPP) program, which forces asylum seekers in the United States to wait in Mexico for their hearings. migratory.

The news took Mexican officials from border cities and shelter directors by surprise who assure that, in addition to not having been notified, there are no conditions to receive more migrants, both due to lack of economic resources and space due to the fact that they are almost cool.

“Unfortunately no one warned us, no government order. We are saturated with the arrival of Haitians (…), Central Americans and hundreds of Mexicans displaced by the violence, ”José García, director of the Juventud 2000 shelter in Tijuana, one of the border cities where the returnees are expected to arrive, told Reuters.

García, and a dozen officials from other shelters in Baja California and other border cities interviewed by Reuters, said their facilities were up to 90% occupied, making it difficult for them to receive more people.

In addition, they added that the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic forced them to reduce spaces so that they now have fewer beds than months ago.

Stay in Mexico

The MPP will likely restart with a small number of migrants at a single US border crossing, a US official who requested anonymity told Reuters because he was not authorized to testify.

However, the number is expected to grow as the days go by.

In December 2018, the administration of former President Donald Trump announced the creation of the MPP, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” program.

The measure came into effect in January 2019, gradually sending some 70,000 migrants to border cities in Mexico without social benefits such as: education, employment, health and housing. Many of them had to wait up to a year in makeshift camps or shelters.

The program was suspended with the arrival of Joe Biden but in August a federal court ordered to reinstate it. The MPP has been heavily criticized by human rights organizations as it forces asylum seekers to stay in dangerous cities such as Ciudad Juárez, Mexicali, Nuevo Laredo and Tijuana.

“It is a decision that not only worries us but also disappoints us, it is racist and anti-immigrant (…) they are returning them to cities that represent a danger to these families due to criminal and cartel violence,” said Fernando García, director of the Border Network for Human Rights in El Paso, Texas.

It is not clear, until now, who will support the maintenance of families or individuals within that program, but the government of Mexico had asked Washington for “additional resources” for shelters and international organizations in order to improve conditions for migrants.

“The federal government has not notified that it is going to support with more budget,” the mayor of Nuevo Laredo, Carmen Canturosa, confessed to Reuters.

The announcement of the resumption of the MPP comes at a time when thousands of Haitians and Venezuelans cross Central America and Mexico seeking to reach the United States after fleeing their countries plagued by violence and economic crisis.

While Mexico and the United States closed their land borders to non-essential activities for more than a year and a half, new asylum applications were not received in that country, so thousands of migrants remained stranded in makeshift camps in northern Mexico. .

“Here everything is very dangerous, we cannot even work, there (in the United States) my family could even help me to take care of my children (…) this news is sad,” said Andrea López, a Guatemalan migrant who requested asylum in the United States and who has lived for four months in a makeshift camp in Tijuana, known as El Chaparral.

