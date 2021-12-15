We will agree that, many times, video games seek to be cool above all things, especially those action games and first-person shooter. Although many times it defies the laws of physics, the objective is to be cool, and nothing is cooler than reloading a weapon in the most bizarre way possible, with things that jump through the air, impossible movements and feline precision. What if you bring that high level of molar home and I don’t know, you reload the vacuum cleaner or the toaster like a crap?

One Reddit user thought it would be a good idea to imitate the typical exaggerated mannerisms of first person shooter games like DOOM or Halo and be as cool as the DOOM Slayer or the Master Chief while reloading their weapons in an impossible way, only with walking things. at home. Small appliances such as the vacuum cleaner or the toaster have never seemed so threatening, just as I did not know that you could reload a purse, a pencil sharpener or a lamp like a weapon and that it really was totally spectacular.

A detail that is difficult to overlook as well, apart from how natural and precise each “recharge” is, is that this user recreates the natural movement of the character’s hand when aiming. Another of the typical mannerisms of first-person shooter games, so that it is not unnatural to hold the gun in your hand without any movement. As if it were the pulse of the character.

<br>

For you, which game with the most spectacular reloads? The one with the highest molar gauge possible. We have already given you a couple of examples, such as Doom Eternal or Halo Infinite, but surely you can think of a few more. Far Cry 6 can also be one of those thug games that seeks spectacularity at each reload, any more?