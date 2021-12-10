Relive your most viewed stories with Instagram Playback 2021

Instagram launches Playback 2021 So that you relive your best stories and share the most viewed stories of the year, we tell you how to see them.

With Instagram Playback 2021, you can say goodbye to the year with a selection of the most outstanding stories from the account and share your IG stories again.

Instagram joins the trend of the annual summary with the new function that allows you to watch a playback of 10 stories that you can edit, to add or remove stories from the playlist.

How to see Playback 2021 playback on Instagram

Access to the function is through a message on your Instagram feed, where you are invited to create the replay, and then you can click on the “2021” button to view and share in the selection of stories.

This year the photo grid of the nine most popular is not available on Instagram. But there are third-party apps that offer a version of the year-end photo grid.

Playback 2021 launches this Thursday, December 9 and will be available to all Instagram users as a limited feature available for the next several weeks, the company said.

So make sure your Instagram app is up to date on your phone to access the function Playback 2021 and see and share your most viewed stories of the year.