The video game company Activision has officially declared war on cheaters and sites looking to profit from selling Call of Duty hacks, many of them long overdue.

With this decision, it has generated some legal conflicts that have come to lawsuits, closures of third-party sites and the end of projects related to the development of undetectable traps, to find each one of them.

This company made it clear that the heart will not be tempted when it comes to combating this type of practice, since it has just sued another site that distributes hacks to Warzone and more games from the popular franchise.

They now have their sights on EngineOwning, which has been accused of unfair competition and of distributing third-party software to cheat on Call of Duty: Warzone, as well as other of his games. The result of this is that said site was sued in California for selling cheats and subscriptions to access tools and thus gain an advantage in various titles.

Activision has been very clear, and wants you to EngineOwning end its operations and stop offering hacks, as explained in the same lawsuit, said German company is dedicated to developing, selling, distributing and promoting illegal tools for popular online games.

In a part of the lawsuit, Activision He says: “It seeks to end the illegal conduct of an organization that distributes and sells numerous malicious software products for profit designed to allow the public to gain unfair competitive advantages.”

Officially he has decided to put the cards on the table, and move to get to work, since as they found out, EngineOwning also prepares various types of traps to Overwatch, which is why, they have become one of the main sellers of cheats for Call of duty.

This could turn out to be a bit bigger, as EngineOwning doesn’t just offer individual hacks. also sells subscriptions so players have access to traps like aimbots, triggerbots and radars.

We must admit, that ending all this is also an important step for the gaming community of Activision stay active and don’t give up titles because of bad experience caused by cheating players.

At the moment, the case is still active, so we will have to wait until we know what the decision of the authorities will be, to find out if everything Activision had to do was not in vain.