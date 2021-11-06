In the documentaries section you also have the arrival today of Where is Martha? , on the famous case of the death and disappearance of the body of the Sevillian Marta del Castillo. A review of everything that happened in this terrible event that shocked Spain and that twelve years later remains unsolved in its entirety.

It is a 6 episode miniseries directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan, The Fake) that is receiving rave reviews and a fast-paced trailer. Check it out.

Since we all continue with him hype through the clouds with The Squid Game, our recommendation of part of the red N falls on another series also of Korean origin with an approach that has nothing to do with the production that has swept the service. On Heading to hell Imposing creatures suddenly appear on Earth ready to take every human they meet to hell.

What to see on HBO Max

Given the Succession is ongoing, we can not do anything other than invite you to see episode three of this fantastic series. We will continue to see how the dynamics occur within the wealthy Roy family and how the two opposing sides (with Kendall on one side and the patriarch Logan Roy) continue to move their cards while the whole scandal of those that happened on the famous cruise ships plans over them.

With an exceptional cast, in which we find Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong (he won the Emmy in the last edition for his role precisely as Kendall), Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, the series continues to give us the same unbridled rhythm and a script very acid that leaves no one indifferent. In case you’ve never given the show a chance, you still have time to catch up on HBO Max.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Inside Amazon Prime Video (remember that you must be from prime), the most prominent entry and that we undoubtedly recommend is that of Stories to not sleep, which, fifty years after its premiere on television, returns to give the general public the best of the horror genre. The remake features Rodrigo Cortés, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Paco Plaza and Paula Ortiz, who will be in charge of four self-concluding stories (baptized as “The joke”, “The double”, “Freddy” and “The asphalt”) with which the viewers will be able to enjoy updated versions of the best stories by Chicho Ibáñez Serrador.

The Amazon link in this article is part of our Amazon affiliate agreement and may earn us a small commission if you subscribe. Even so, the decision to publish it has been made freely, under the editorial criteria of El Output, without attending to suggestions or requests from the brands involved.