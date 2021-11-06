Date: November 5, 2021

Stories to not sleep

The mythical series of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador in the sixties now has a new version released on Amazon Prime Video with four new stories created by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Paula Ortiz, Rodrigo Cortés and Paco Plaza. Independent stories of about an hour in length that we can see on Amazon Prime Video. Autoconclusivas and updating some of the best stories of Ibáñez Serrador which are today a tribute to this historical fiction in Spain.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Date: November 5, 2021

Glory

Gloria is the first Portuguese series with an original Netflix production and based on real events. It leads us to a little Portuguese people in the middle of the Cold War, in 1968. In Ribatejo, a fundamental strategic point between the war between the United States and the Soviet Union. And the protagonist is João, a KGB spy whose mission is to boycott the CIA missions but also to discover why one of his companions, an agent, is missing. A series that we can already see and that has ten episodes of about 45 minutes in its first season

Platform: Netflix

Date: November 5, 2021

Grace

A police miniseries based on the novels by Peter James, so is Grace. Grace is the new Movistar + series that premiered on November 5 on the streaming platform based on the novels with the same name. Only two episodes, two chapters that tell us how detective Roy Grace (played by John Simm) does not go through his best moment after the disappearance of his wife six years ago, an event that he has not managed to solve. But now he is fully involved in two investigations that will test his instincts and that will awaken him from slumber.

Platform: Movistar +

Date: November 5, 2021

Thistle

The Javis are the producers of this new series created by Claudia Costafreda and Ana Rujas and also starring the latter. She gives life to María, a thirty-year-old who has worked in television and decides to completely change her life to start working in the neighborhood flower shop. A series that seeks to be a portrait of a generation, a critique of what is expected of anyone when they reach 30. Six episodes which will begin airing on Sunday, November 7.

Platform: Atresplayer Premium

Date: November 7, 2021

Pau Gasol: The important thing is the trip

Pau Gasol is the protagonist of this documentary, this docuseries in which he tells the beginning of the end. Recently announced his retirement from basketball but this series follows its last steps in a sport in which it has become a world star. A personal portrait of one of the idols in the history of sport in Spain that tells of his last injury, the fight, his recovery and farewell.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Date: November 12

Kamikaze

HBO Max has just arrived in Spain and comes with news. This November 14th comes the danesa kamikaze, an original series from the platform that follows Julie, a teenager who has lost her parents and her brother in a plane crash and you will have to face your new life. She is rich, popular and has everything that others dream of but nothing that convinces her to be alive.

Platform: HBO Max

Date: November 14

Cowboy bebop

The adaptation of the mythical anime series now comes to Netflix in a ‘real’ version and is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated releases of November on the streaming platform. Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda are the protagonists of this story that seeks to show us the life and routine of a group of galactic bounty hunters. Similar to anime, one of those expected versions but also feared.

Platform: Netflix

Date: November 19, 2021

The wheel of time

The fantasy and science fiction lovers will be underlined in red on the calendar on November 19. Moment in which the wheel of time arrives, a series that seeks to be the successor to Game of Thrones and based on a saga that has sold almost one hundred million books worldwide. A series that takes us to a world led by women and where there is a powerful organization, Aes Sedai. Amazon has invested more than ten million for each of the episodes of this series that will arrive in the middle of the month and will be one of the big bets.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Date: November 19, 2021

A very real story

A miniseries that will arrive at the end of the month starring Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hart. A thriller of two totally different brothers. After a night together, a popular comedian sees how your success and your career are in jeopardy and will do everything possible to save it. Only eight episodes written and produced by Eric Newman (creator of Narcos) that we can see from November 24 on Netflix

Platform: Netflix

Date: November 24

Hawk Eye

Marvel adds another series to a catalog of successes throughout this 2021. It will do so, as usual, with a weekly premiere of each chapter although with two episodes the day of its launch. Marvel Studios premieres Hawkeye, a series set in New York at Christmas time, which will tell us how Clint Barton tries to reunite with his family for Christmas but will have Bishop to help him in his mission. A weekly episode (except the first two) with a first season that will come to an end on December 22, 2021.

Platform: November 24

Date: Disney +

The Beatles: Get Back

One of the best docuseries for music lovers will arrive almost in December with three episodes premiered during November 25, 26 and 27. It is the series The Beatles: Get Back, a three-part documentary that will tell us about the group’s recordings. Directed by Peter Jackson It is not a new or original documentary (winner of three Oscars) but we will see it now on Disney + with dozens of hours of unreleased footage, interviews, concerts.

Platform: November 25, 26 and 27

Date: Disney +

Returns

Beyond the new series that will reach the different platforms in the near future as well we will have returns of others who will return with characters we already know. New episodes are coming to Netflix, Disney and other platforms.

One of the most anticipated November comebacks on Netflix is Narcos: Mexico which has already premiered its new season. On November 5, the third batch of drug trafficking episodes was released. Also from November 5, the fifth season of Big mouth, one of the best American animation series for adults that we can see today.

Another return will be La reina del Flow with its second season available from November 17. Or the return of one of the documentaries that has attracted the most attention on Netflix, Tiger King, which will premiere new episodes in which we will continue to live the rivalry between Joe Exotic and the others.

Some of the best television series will also return with new episodes, such as The Simpson. The season 33 It will premiere on Friday, November 12 on Disney + and the yellow family will have guests like Kristen Bell, The Weeknd or John Lithgow.