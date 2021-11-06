‘Army of the Dead’ became one of the most popular movies of all time by Netflix by adding 75 million views during its first 28 days available on the platform. Before that there were already plans to build a franchise around the film directed by Zack snyder and the thing has not stopped going to more.

Snyder himself officially confirmed ‘Army of the Dead 2’ -also known as’ Planet of the Dead’- as part of his deal with Netflix for which he promised “great movies“Of course, his return to this zombie universe will not be his next job behind the cameras, so we will have to wait to see a sequel of which we are going to review everything that is known so far.

Watch out for SPOILERS for ‘Army of the Dead’ and ‘Army of Thieves’ from here.

The history

Most of the protagonists of the first installment do not arrive alive at the end of the film, also giving the feeling that Kate’s arc in this universe is completely closed, which leaves us with the particular situation in which Vanderohe finds himself before that the final credits make an appearance.

The producer Deborah Snyder commented at the time that the decision that the flight that the character played by Omari Hardwick takes to go to Mexico is something intentional, so it is most likely that the story will be located there. For his part, Zack Snyder made it clear that both his co-writer Shay Hatten and he know very well the way forward for “continue the zombie story and take it even further“.

In addition, the director of ‘300’ has also opened the door for Dieter not to die in the first installment: “Did Zeus kill him or not, what happened? We do not see him die and there is still some time left. I’m not going to tell you what happens in ‘Army of the Dead 2’, also known as ‘Planet of the Dead’, but let’s just say it’s possible that Dieter survived. ” And he also dropped that the experience lived in the first installment could lead him to want to free Gwendoline, imprisoned after the events narrated in ‘Army of Thieves’.

In another recent interview, the filmmaker has commented that it will be an action and science fiction film with hints of horror and that it will probably also revolve around a heist. In addition, he was even more specific when he said that it is most likely that there time loops and portals to other dimensions …

Director





After more than a decade working as director of video clips and advertising spots, Zack Snyder made the leap to the cinema with ‘Dawn of the Dead’, an excellent remake of a classic zombie film directed by George A. Romero. It would not take long to confirm the good feelings left with his debut film thanks to ‘300’, a bombshell that triggered his cache in Hollywood.

Later would come ‘Watchmen’, adaptation of the prestigious Alan Moore comic that did not do as well at the box office as expected. Nor can it be said that ‘Ga’Hoole: The Legend of the Guardians’ or ‘Sucker Punch’ petaban it, but Warner bet on him to return to Superman to the big screen with ‘The Man of Steel’, a film that marked the beginning of the DCEU.

After her came ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Justice League’, although the latter had to go down in the middle of filming after the suicide of his daughter. The pressure of the fans helped that years later he completed his vision of that story with ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, but the two sequels he had in mind remained in the pipeline.

From there he made the leap to Netflix with ‘Army of the Dead’ and everything indicates that he has found a new home on this platform, where projects are accumulated.

Cast and protagonists of ‘Army of the Dead 2’





There is no one announced, but Hardwick already let it fall at the time that there was room for “some hope“In the case of Vanderohe, so we can give as little less than certain his return. Another thing is how long he will be able to maintain his humanity, because is infected and that guarantees you a fairly meager survival.

Beyond that, the return of Matthias Schweighöfer like Ludwig Dieter and what Nathalie Emmanuel return to the character you played in ‘Army of Thieves’.

Trailer, images and poster

We will have to wait to see any kind of image of ‘Army of the Dead 2’, since the filming has not even begun. In fact, Snyder will focus before on ‘Rebel Moon’, a film born from an idea for Star Wars that he could not carry out at the time and that will have Sofia Boutella as the main protagonist of the function.

When is ‘Army of the Dead 2’ released?





Easy will have to wait until 2023 to see it for Snyder’s previous obligations. Of course, the franchise will still be quite alive before that, as it is still to come. ‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas’, a prequel in the form of an animated series that will feature the vocal participation of several members of the cast of ‘Army of the Dead’.